IBN Initiates Coverage of Soligenix Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases with an unmet medical need, has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Soligenix operates through two key segments: its Specialized BioTherapeutics division, which focuses on oncology and inflammation therapies, and its Public Health Solutions segment, which advances vaccines and therapeutics targeting biothreats and infectious diseases. The company is actively progressing multiple late-stage clinical programs, including HyBryte™ (SGX301), a novel photodynamic therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Other candidates in development target psoriasis (SGX302), oral mucositis (SGX942), and Behçet’s disease (SGX945).

Its public health efforts center on heat-stable vaccines for ricin poisoning (RiVax®), Ebola (SuVax™), and Marburg (MarVax™) viruses, which has been supported by approximately $60 million in non-dilutive government grants and contracts to date. With a diversified pipeline, multiple orphan and fast-track designations, and collaborations with government agencies, Soligenix is uniquely positioned for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Soligenix.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Soligenix the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Soligenix, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://IBN.fm/SNGX

About Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Its Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, the company’s first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and SGX945 in Behçet's disease.

The company’s Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, the company’s vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of Soligenix’s vaccine programs incorporates the use of its proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grants and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information, visit the company's website at www.Soligenix.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com