Gold Prices Reach New Highs: Blue Hat's 1-Ton Gold Holdings Soar in Value

HONG KONG, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March 2025, the international gold market has continued to strengthen. On March 18, the COMEX gold futures price broke through $3,040 per ounce, while the London spot gold price also climbed to $3,030 per ounce, both setting new historical records. According to the World Gold Council's recently released "Global Gold Demand Trends Report" for the full year of 2024, global central banks have purchased more than 1,000 tons of gold for three consecutive years. Based on the official reserve asset data published by the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in January, China's central bank's gold reserves have also grown for three consecutive quarters, reaching 73.45 million ounces, highlighting the demand for safe-haven assets.

Macquarie Group analysts predict that the average gold price in the third quarter of 2025 may reach $3,150 per ounce, with a single point possibly touching $3,500; Goldman Sachs expects the year-end gold price to reach $3,100. CITIC Futures also pointed out that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates by 75 basis points this year, combined with the risk of a squeeze in the London gold market, leading to a significant premium on gold.

If the gold price breaks through $3,200 per ounce as predicted by these institutions, the value of Blue Hat's 1-ton gold holdings will further increase to approximately $103 million, marking an appreciation of more than $40 million compared to the initial investment. This significant gain not only strengthens the company's financial statements but also provides ample financial support for future business expansion. Blue Hat's CEO, Chen Xiaodong, stated: "Gold, as a safe-haven asset, has demonstrated strong value preservation and appreciation amid the increasing uncertainties in the global economy. The 1-ton gold assets we hold have not only brought considerable book profits to the company but also laid a solid foundation for our strategic layout in the precious metals field."

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide.

