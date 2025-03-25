Eterna Therapeutics Changes Name to Ernexa Therapeutics to Reflect New Strategic Focus on Ovarian Cancer and Autoimmune Disease

Ernexa Therapeutics embarks on new strategic direction, shifting the company’s focus from delivering a cell therapy platform to prioritizing product development

New tagline to emphasize the company’s unwavering commitment to patient impact,

“Breaking Through Defenses, Delivering Hope”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics, a leader in cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the company’s new name: Ernexa Therapeutics SM (NASDAQ: ERNA). The new name reflects the company’s laser-focused mission and ambitious vision.

“Eterna Therapeutics began as a pioneer developing an innovative and differentiated cell therapy platform alone, but today, we have entered a new era of evolution and growth,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “We are an organization with a new strategic focus, one that is advancing transformative cell therapy products with real clinical potential, directly impacting patients’ lives and addressing unmet medical needs.”

Ernexa’s technology transforms induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs), which are a specialized type of stem cell that has a unique ability to migrate toward tumors or inflammation. Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs allow for enhanced predictability at scale, helping to avoid the challenges of immune rejection and donor shortages.

Ernexa has two cell therapy products in development, which are undergoing preclinical trials. Its lead cell therapy product, ERNA-101, is engineered to enhance and regulate the immune system’s response, enabling it to identify and eliminate cancer cells. ERNA-102 is designed to combat inflammation and treat autoimmune disease.

ERNA-101 is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer as its first indication. There is a significant unmet need in ovarian cancer, which currently lacks highly effective, widely applicable targeted therapies. Many patients develop resistance to the standard treatment in ovarian cancer – platinum-based chemotherapy. Other treatments have been developed but with little success.

ERNA-101 and ERNA-102 have the potential to bring significant hope in the treatments of ovarian cancer and autoimmune disease, respectively.

Ernexa’s ticker symbol will remain as ERNA.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

Ernexa is developing two highly innovative cell therapy products, both currently in preclinical stages. ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system’s response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa Therapeutics’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

