Reborn Coffee Franchise Expands with Addition of Bosco Bakery in Los Angeles, California

Strengthens Reborn Coffee’s Expansion into the Bakery Segment, Enhancing its Specialty Coffee Offerings with Artisan Baked Goods at its Prime Los Angeles, CA Location

BREA, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced that Bosco Bakery (“Bosco”), a well-established bakery in Los Angeles, California, has officially joined Reborn Coffee as a franchise. This transformation marks a strategic expansion into the artisan bakery segment. Reborn Coffee’s mission is to deliver healthy, fun, and energetic lifestyle experiences through its premium offerings.

Bosco Bakery, beloved by the local community for its rich tradition and artisanal craftsmanship, is undergoing a brand conversion to become a Reborn Coffee franchise. While continuing its legacy of freshly baked pastries and breads, the store will now incorporate Reborn’s signature specialty coffee and tea selections, blending the best of both worlds into a dynamic, full-scale café experience.

“We are excited to welcome Bosco Bakery into the Reborn Coffee franchise family,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “This expansion aligns perfectly with our vision of growing into the bakery sector while maintaining our core mission of delivering premium specialty coffee. The integration of Bosco allows us to showcase an enhanced product lineup and further establish Reborn as a leading coffee and bakery brand in high-demand markets like Los Angeles.”

Bosco’s Los Angeles bakery location is currently undergoing a brand transformation to incorporate Reborn Coffee’s modern coffee, tea, and bakery experience. Customers can expect an upgraded menu featuring over 40 varieties of fresh-baked pastries and bread, paired with Reborn’s signature specialty coffee offerings.





With Reborn Coffee’s expansion plans, this new franchise bakery serves as a key step in the company’s mission to scale its franchise operations. The new bakery concept is expected to attract future franchisees eager to join the brand’s growing network of locations.

As part of Reborn Coffee’s bold domestic and international growth strategy, this flagship Los Angeles franchise serves as a model for future hybrid café-bakery locations. It exemplifies the brand’s adaptability and appeal in high-demand urban markets, providing a blueprint for prospective franchisees eager to be part of Reborn’s next chapter.

Bosco Bakery Los Angeles, now under the Reborn Coffee umbrella, continues to honor its heritage while embracing a forward-thinking concept designed to meet modern consumer lifestyles. The integration of Reborn’s offerings reflects a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and community.

For more information on Reborn Coffee’s expansion plans and franchise opportunities, visit https://reborncoffee.com/pages/business-opportunity.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

