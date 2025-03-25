Desert Mountain Energy Corp. to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference March 27th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Mountain Energy Corp. DMEHF/DME based in Vancouver, BC focused on natural gas and helium production today announced that Don Mosher President/Director will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 27th, 2025.

DATE: March 27th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4j33dLh

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Started plant operations in New Mexico

Received a favorable ruling in a Arizona court case

Looking forward to legislative changes in favor of helium production in AZ

Licensed the Company’s plant design to an international partner

Desert Mountain Energy Corp

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSX.V – DME) is a forward-looking resource company actively engaged in the exploration, development and production of Helium and Natural Gas properties in the U.S. Southwest, with its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. Most recently, the company has acquired the West Pecos Slope Abo Gas field which boasts 188 wells and more than 50 miles of surface collection lines across approximately 120 square miles of continuous mineral claims.



In addition, DME owns +100,000 acres of mineral leases in Arizona. To date, DME has drilled eight wells and discovered four high-grade helium fields in nitrogen environments.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Don Mosher

President/Director

604-617-5448

don@desertmountainenergy.com



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

