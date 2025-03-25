Infinite Reality Acquires Iconic Music Service Napster

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality™ (iR), an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, announced today the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the iconic online music brand Napster for $207 million. Napster, a fully-licensed independent music service, delivers over 110 million high fidelity tracks from the top artists in the world to its loyal global subscriber base. Over the past two decades Napster has paid over $1 billion to artists and songwriters worldwide, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the music streaming industry and the longest operating digital music service. Infinite Reality plans to transform Napster beyond streaming into a social and interactive music platform, leveraging its immersive technology and audience network of digitally native fans. This includes the millions engaged with iR’s entertainment assets, such as the Drone Racing League (DRL) and top esports organizations competing in titles like Call of Duty and League of Legends.

The newly-reimagined Napster will differentiate itself from competitors by serving as a social music platform that prioritizes active fan engagement over passive listening, allowing artists to connect with, own, and monetize the relationship with their fans. Through this acquisition, Napster and Infinite Reality plan to offer artists the tools to:

Create branded 3D virtual spaces where fans can enjoy virtual concerts, social listening parties, and other immersive and community-based experiences

Sell both physical and virtual merchandise, exclusive digital content, and event tickets

Leverage AI-powered customer service, sales, and community management agents for greater personalization

Access enhanced analytics dashboards to better understand fan behavior

Integrate gamification to increase fan engagement and loyalty

Leverage iR’s audience network — including DRL and top esports teams — to seamlessly cross-promote and bridge fan communities

Offer brands innovative sponsorships that connect with millions of young, digitally savvy consumers



“By acquiring Napster, we’re paving a path to a brighter future for artists, fans, and the music industry at large,” said John Acunto, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Reality. “This strategic move aligns with Infinite Reality’s vision to lead an internet industry shift from a flat 2D clickable web to a 3D conversational one - giving all creators modern tools to better engage, monetize, and measure their audiences. I firmly believe that the artist-fan relationship is evolving, with fans craving hyper-personalized, intimate access to their favorite artists, while artists are searching for innovative ways to deepen connections with fans, and access new streams of revenue. We’re creating the ultimate music platform where artists can thrive in the next wave of digital disruption.”

As part of this acquisition, Napster CEO Jon Vlassopulos will continue as CEO of Napster, and will take on a broader role for iR globally. Appointed CEO of Napster in 2022, Vlassopulos oversaw the restructuring of the company and led its evolution into new business areas, driving innovation in artist-fan engagement and next-generation immersive music experiences. Previously, he served as Vice President and Global Head of Music at Roblox, where he pioneered immersive experiences for leading artists and brands that reached over 100 million fans, driving tens of millions of dollars of net new revenue for the music industry. Vlassopulos started his career as an executive at BMG and invested in the original Napster when he was at Bertelsmann. A seasoned entrepreneur, executive, and investor, he has a track record of delivering industry firsts that sit at the intersection of technology, music, gaming, entertainment, and marketing.

"Napster revolutionized digital music in the nineties, and now, with Infinite Reality, we’re ready to do it again. The internet has evolved from desktop to mobile, from mobile to social, and now we are entering the immersive era. Yet, music streaming has remained largely the same. It’s time to reimagine what’s possible,” said Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of Napster. “Imagine stepping into a virtual venue to watch an exclusive show with friends, chat with your favorite artist in their own virtual hangout as they drop their new single, and be able to directly buy their exclusive digital and physical merch. With Infinite Reality’s expertise in immersive 3D technology, we will transform Napster into a next-generation platform where fans don’t just listen on their own—they experience music in entirely new ways. This isn’t just a new chapter for Napster, it’s the beginning of a more interactive and social music experience for the next era of the internet."

“We are delighted that Napster is now going to be a part of Infinite Reality, validating a new paradigm for music and media,” said Steve Kokinos, co-founder of Algorand and Chairman of the Board of Napster. “We always believed in Jon’s long held vision and experience from Roblox that the next frontier of digital music and super fan experiences will be more immersive, more social, and more shoppable. Excited to see what they create together!”

“As we think about leading a sectoral shift from 2D web to 3D web, no other community is more critical than creators who are always at the forefront of leveraging innovation to express themselves and disrupt legacy systems,” said Amish Shah, Chief Business Officer of Infinite Reality. “The endurance of the Napster brand stands as a testament to its resilience, and we are honored to build upon its pioneering spirit and unparalleled expertise in the music industry. We can think of no better use case for our technology than putting it in the hands of music artists who are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Founded in 1999, Napster forever changed the music industry with its peer-to-peer file sharing technology, giving fans their first access to digital music and digital music communities. After being acquired by Rhapsody, the first legal music streaming service licensed by all the recognized major record labels, Napster evolved into a leading independent digital music service, with access to more than 110 million tracks, available in 34 countries. Together, Infinite Reality and Napster plan to evolve the brand even further, becoming the leading immersive music platform for artists, fans, and curators.

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)™ is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. iR’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, NBA player Rudy Gobert, and globally-ranked tennis player Taylor Fritz. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com .

About Napster

In 1999, Napster changed the music industry forever when it launched the world’s first peer-to-peer music sharing service. Peaking at 85M users, for many, Napster was not only their first experience of digital music but also their first real social media experience. Napster went on to be combined with Rhapsody, resulting in the first legal $9.99 music streaming service. Operational now for 20+ years, Napster is currently available in 34 countries and across a wide range of connected devices from computers to cars. Napster is now once again poised to revolutionize the music industry, evolving music streaming from being an access-based monthly subscription model to a social music platform and marketplace that connects artists and fans, unlocking unprecedented new creative and commercial opportunities. For more information, visit Napster.com .

