Oncotelic Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 Trial of OT-101 and IL-2, Highlights Findings at SWCR 2025 Conference

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We" or “Our”), ”), a leader in RNA-based therapeutics, announced today the successful completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OT-101, in combination with IL-2 for advanced or metastatic solid tumors. These results set the stage for new studies that combine OT-101,an antisense therapeutic targeting Transforming Growth Factor Beta 2 (TGFβ2), with checkpoint inhibitors (“CKIs”) and recombinant IL-2 (aldesleukin) (“IL-2”).

The announcement coincides with a presentation delivered by Vuong Trieu, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO of Oncotelic, at the 5th Symposium on World Cancer Research (SWCR) 2025. In his talk, titled “Transforming Growth Factor Beta 2 in Aging, Cancer, Lupus, and Immuno-Oncology: A Convergence of Disease Pathways and Therapeutic Potential,” Dr. Trieu described the central role of TGFβ2 in immune suppression across multiple diseases, and outlined the ongoing development of OT-101 in pancreatic cancer (Phase 3 STOP-PC study), gliomas, and combination regimens with immunotherapies.

Phase 1 Trial of OT-101 (TASO) and IL-2 Successfully Completed

The Phase 1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT04862767) investigated the safety and tolerability of OT-101 in combination with recombinant IL-2 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The combination showed a tolerable safety profile at the planned dosing schedule, with no unexpected safety signals identified.

Based on the favorable safety data, Oncotelic plans to advance OT-101 plus IL-2 into further clinical studies, exploring synergies with CKIs such as PD-1 blockers.



Key Highlights From the Kyoto 2025 Presentation

TGFβ2’s Central Role in Cancer and Beyond: Dr. Trieu presented evidence that TGFβ2 is a critical driver of immunosuppression, fueling tumor progression by promoting an M2-like macrophage phenotype and blunting antitumor immunity. OT-101’s Clinical Progress and Versatility: In pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), OT-101 is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (the STOP-PC study) combined with mFOLFIRINOX.

OT-101 has shown encouraging activity in gliomas, where high intratumoral TGFβ2 expression correlates with poor prognosis.

Combination regimens with CKIs and IL-2 address multiple pathways of immune evasion, potentially amplifying therapeutic benefits. Next Studies Targeting TGF β2 and Beyond: With the newly completed OT-101 and IL-2 Phase 1 trial, Oncotelic is poised to begin further combination trials to determine the added efficacy of OT-101, IL-2, and CKIs in solid tumors such as lung cancer, melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

Next wave of clinical trials aiming to knock down TGF β 2 (e.g., with OT-101) paired with intervention with a complementary therapy, checkpoint blockade, IL-2, interferon-based regimens, or standard-of-care chemo, depending on the tumor indication



“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our Phase 1 study evaluating OT-101 with IL-2, a key milestone that sets the stage for next-generation immunotherapy combinations,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman & CEO of Oncotelic. Our findings reinforce that OT-101’s specific inhibition of TGFβ2 can significantly enhance the immune response, and we are eager to test these synergies with checkpoint inhibitors and IL-2 to maximize therapeutic potential for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.”

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

