Perimeter Solutions Launches Industrial Foam School

CLAYTON, Mo., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam, is introducing the Perimeter Solutions Industrial Foam School, a comprehensive, two-day training program designed for industrial firefighters, hazmat teams, and municipal firefighters who support industrial facilities. The first Industrial Foam School session will take place at the Delaware State Fire Academy in Dover, DE, on May 28-29, 2025.

“Firefighting foam plays a critical role in combating fires, helping to reduce the amount of time firefighters spend on scene, which ultimately improves both firefighter and community safety,” says Mark Siem, Chemist and Manager of Business Development at Perimeter Solutions. “The Perimeter Solutions Industrial Foam School will equip firefighters with the essential knowledge and skills needed to effectively use today’s advanced fluorine-free firefighting foams.”

Attendees will receive in-depth training on everything they need to know about foam, including application techniques and how to preplan for an incident using fluorine-free firefighting foam. Where permitted, firefighters will receive hands-on training with real foam rather than training foam. Attendees will have the opportunity to use Perimeter Solutions’ advanced fluorine-free firefighting foam solutions, including:

SOLBERG ® VERSAGARD™ 1x3

VERSAGARD™ 1x3 SOLBERG ® VERSAGARD™ AS-100

VERSAGARD™ AS-100 SOLBERG® RE-HEALING™ 3x3 SP-100



In addition to the May 28-29 session scheduled at the Delaware State Fire Academy, training will take place October 9-10, 2025, at Lambton College in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, and The Fire Academy of the South in Jacksonville, Florida, October 28-29, 2025.

The cost to attend the Industrial Foam School at the Delaware State Fire Academy is $599 per participant, with a maximum of 30 attendees per session. Siem says that more sessions will be added to the schedule across the U.S. and Canada in 2025 and 2026. Firefighters interested in attending or fire departments that would like to have a Foam School organized at their location can contact Mark Siem at info@perimeter-solutions.com.

For more information on the Perimeter Solutions Foam School, visit https://www.perimeter-solutions.com.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as ‘Trusted Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

