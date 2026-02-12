Perimeter Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Earnings Call

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. The presentation will be led by CEO Haitham Khouri, CFO Kyle Sable, and Head of Investor Relations Seth Barker.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed through Perimeter’s investor relations website at https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/ and as follows:

When : Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:30 AM (ET)

Dial-in Number : 877-407-9764 / 201-689-8551

Conference Name : Perimeter Solutions Q4 2025 Earnings Call

Materials Available At: https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/

Replay Available : Thursday, February 26, 2026 to March 26, 2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Replay Number : 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 Access ID: 13758339

Internet Access : https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=58ZMDrNq

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications. Perimeter’s focus on superior customer service, paired with our Value Driver-focused operating strategy, decentralized operating model, and focus on driving value via capital allocation and capital structure management, fulfills our dual mandate: to serve customers and create value for stockholders. Perimeter is comprised of two segments, Fire Safety, including fire retardants and fire suppressants, and Specialty Products, which currently spans lubricant additives, electronic and electro-mechanical components, and highly engineered machinery for the medical device industry. Perimeter expects to continue expanding its portfolio through organic growth and value creating acquisitions.

