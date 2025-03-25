Western Union Teams Up with Vistar Media to Build and Monetize Its Retail Media Network Across North America and Brazil

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , today announced an agreement with Western Union to manage and monetize its growing network of over 2,200 digital out-of-home (DOOH) screens across the United States, Canada and Brazil. Leveraging Vistar’s ad server, player and/or supply-side platform (SSP), Western Union is transforming its marketing screen assets into a robust retail media network aimed at reaching multicultural audiences.

Western Union began with a mix of existing and newly installed screens, many of which were previously underutilized. Through Vistar’s technology, these screens have been revitalized, enabling Western Union to manage their network with precision while unlocking programmatic and enhancing direct buying revenue streams. The results are clear: increased scale, higher audience engagement and a steady growth trajectory for the network.

"Western Union’s approach to building a media network aligned perfectly with Vistar’s mission to redefine what’s possible in digital out-of-home advertising,” said Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media. “With our modern stack of technology solutions, we’ve helped Western Union turn screens that were once underutilized into a vibrant, high-performing media network. This partnership showcases how advanced technology can empower a global financial leader to connect authentically with a specific audience, generate meaningful revenue and drive measurable results for advertisers.”

Western Union’s retail media network attracts advertisers looking to reach a diverse audience. The screens are strategically located in the heart of multicultural neighborhoods and reside where individuals are cashing checks, sending money or shopping at grocery, convenience and other retailers—providing a unique touchpoint at critical moments of decision-making. Data indicates that Western Union’s customers are 70% more likely to make a purchase immediately after engaging with these services, highlighting the network’s potential to drive impactful results for brands.

"Partnering with Vistar Media has been a game-changer for us,” said Josh Bernstein, Director, Media Network Operations at Western Union. “With their advanced technology, we’ve turned screens that were once underperforming into a dynamic media network that truly reflects the communities we serve. Vistar’s tools have not only made managing our network seamless but have also opened the door to new revenue opportunities, all while helping us connect our advertisers with multicultural audiences who are often overlooked by traditional advertising."

In addition to enabling Western Union to manage its network effectively, Vistar’s technology has provided key mediation capabilities and integrations, ensuring the efficient execution of campaigns across geographies. This has further solidified the partnership’s success as the network expands into new markets.

Reach out today to learn more about how advertisers can leverage Western Union’s premium DOOH inventory including location-based and audience-based targeting, and how Vistar can help elevate DOOH networks globally.

