Distalmotion Completes First US Sale of its DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System to Memorial Hermann Health System

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distalmotion announces that it completed the first US sale and delivery of the DEXTER Robotic Surgery System to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas in early February. This milestone marks a significant step toward expanding access to robotic-assisted surgery in the United States.

Distalmotion, a MedTech company with more than 1,500 surgical cases completed to date in Europe, is actively expanding within the US with its DEXTER robot, which received FDA De Novo market authorization last quarter. The company’s mission is to increase access to robotics for more surgeons and for outpatient sites of care - where it is limited today by the operational requirements of traditional robots.

One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the nation, Memorial Hermann is an integrated system with more than 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 34,000 employees. The system serves Southeast Texas and the Greater Houston community with more than 270 care delivery sites, including 17 hospitals.

“Memorial Hermann is at the forefront of surgical innovation, committed to providing quality, patient-centered care and advancing health,” said John Burton, VP, Surgical Service Line at Memorial Hermann Health System. “We are excited to launch the DEXTER robotic surgery program, which will enable access to the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery for more procedures and patients.”

DEXTER is designed to provide the benefits of robotics, such as enhanced precision in tight spaces, while uniquely simplifying the operational requirements of a robotics program. Well-suited to any size operating room (OR) and available for multi-room use, DEXTER is easily moved, quickly set up, and seamlessly integrated into site of care protocols and surgical workflows. Its open architecture also allows healthcare administrators to leverage their existing investments in OR technology to reduce supply chain burden. The one-of-a-kind sterile surgeon console offers a novel surgeon-patient connection in robotics and provides procedural fluidity in the case a surgeon prefers to perform a specific task themselves at the bedside.

“We are delivering on our mission to empower access to the benefits of robotic surgery,” said Greg Roche, CEO of Distalmotion. “With their track record of early adoption of innovation, we look forward to kickstarting our US launch with Memorial Hermann and working with them to demonstrate how the latest robotic surgery technology can be effortlessly integrated into hospital and outpatient settings.”

Throughout the rest of this year, Distalmotion will continue to expand in Europe and ramp up commercial activities in the US, including seeking additional indications. It expects the value DEXTER offers to aid more surgeons and sites of care in overcoming operational barriers to traditional robots – especially in outpatient settings - to enable more patients to benefit from robotic surgery.

ABOUT DEXTER

The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is a soft tissue surgical robot that uniquely simplifies operations to make the benefits of wristed robotics accessible in any operating room (OR).

A small, mobile footprint allows DEXTER to integrate into any size OR, without modifications, and to be easily maneuvered between rooms to optimize efficiency.

The sterile console supports flexible surgical workflows by positioning the surgeon close to the patient for quick bedside access and seamless transitions between laparoscopic and robotic techniques, as desired.

Its open architecture enables compatibility with existing and future OR technologies, including visualization systems and advanced devices, for cost effective supply operations and use of new innovation.

The instinctive DEXTER design ensures an efficient, effective learning curve for setup and use.

DEXTER comes with a suite of fully wristed single use robotic instruments that enhance dexterity and precision.

Indications for use:

Europe: The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is intended to assist in the accurate control of robotic instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures, and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures.

US: The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is intended for use in laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair. The system is indicated for adult use, defined as 22 years old and older.

ABOUT DISTALMOTION

Distalmotion is a global MedTech company with a mission to empower access to the benefits of robotic surgery by simplifying operations with its DEXTER robot. The company aims to broaden access to robotic surgery for more surgeons and sites of care globally, including hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), to increase the number of patients who benefit from best-in-class minimally invasive care. Well-suited to any size OR, DEXTER is easily moved, quickly set up, and seamlessly integrated into existing procedures. DEXTER is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a US office in Cleveland, Ohio.

