Digital Utilities Ventures Acquires Lifestyle Dock Company, and Expands Market Reach for Easy NanoVoid™ Technology

Key Highlights:

Strategic Acquisition for Market Expansion : Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV) acquires Lifestyle Dock Company (LDC), unlocking a potential $3.4 million in additional revenue and expanding the reach of its patented Easy NanoVoid™ water purification technology. This acquisition enhances DUTV’s presence in the luxury dock and marina market, introducing sustainable water purification to waterfront property owners.

: Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV) acquires Lifestyle Dock Company (LDC), unlocking a potential $3.4 million in additional revenue and expanding the reach of its patented Easy NanoVoid™ water purification technology. This acquisition enhances DUTV’s presence in the luxury dock and marina market, introducing sustainable water purification to waterfront property owners. Enhanced Manufacturing and Distribution Capabilities : The acquisition secures a strategic East Coast manufacturing facility in Salem, South Carolina, boosting production for DUTV’s Terreplenish® liquid microbial fertilizer and Easy NanoVoid™ systems. With improved logistics and reduced delivery times, DUTV strengthens its ability to meet rising global demand for clean water and regenerative agriculture solutions.

: The acquisition secures a strategic East Coast manufacturing facility in Salem, South Carolina, boosting production for DUTV’s Terreplenish® liquid microbial fertilizer and Easy NanoVoid™ systems. With improved logistics and reduced delivery times, DUTV strengthens its ability to meet rising global demand for clean water and regenerative agriculture solutions. Sustainable Innovation Leadership: By integrating Easy NanoVoid™ technology into luxury docks and expanding applications across water treatment, agriculture, and industrial sectors, DUTV positions itself as a leader in sustainable solutions. This acquisition aligns with its long-term growth strategy to deliver scalable, eco-friendly technologies that create value for investors and stakeholders worldwide.







MANKATO, Minn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures (OTC: DUTV), a leader in the development of clean water and regenerative agriculture technologies, today announced that it has entered into an Agreement to acquire Lifestyle Dock Company (“LDC”), a premium manufacturer of luxury docks. The acquisition brings a potential $3.4 million (unaudited) in additional revenue to DUTV and is designed to create new market opportunities for DUTV’s patented Easy NanoVoid™ water purification technology, an advanced system that uses trillions of microscopic bubbles to naturally remove impurities from water without chemicals or filters. Additionally, the acquisition expands DUTV’s manufacturing footprint on the East Coast, strengthening production and global distribution capabilities.

Strategic Market Expansion for Easy NanoVoid™ Water Purification Technology

The acquisition provides a significant new marketing channel for DUTV’s patented Easy NanoVoid™ water purification technology, which leverages a unique, proprietary process to deliver chemical-free water purification. With Easy NanoVoid™ capable of being integrated into luxury docks, this presents a unique opportunity to introduce the technology to the dock and marina industry. Lifestyle Dock Company’s established network of dock resellers and waterfront property owners offers a direct pathway to new customers seeking sustainable water solutions.

“Our Easy NanoVoid™ technology is revolutionizing water purification and integrating it into luxury docks gives us direct access to a market where buyers are already making significant investments in their waterfront properties—making clean water an attractive, value-added feature,” said Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO of DUTV. “This acquisition creates a natural synergy, allowing us to reach dock resellers and waterfront homeowners in a way that was previously unavailable to us.”





Beyond its integration into luxury docks, Easy NanoVoid™ technology has applications across multiple industries. Its ability to generate trillions of microscopic bubbles enables efficient water purification for ponds, lakes, livestock lagoons, mine sludge, and industrial wastewater, all without the need for costly membranes or filters. Additionally, Easy NanoVoid™ technology can also improve animal health by enhancing oxygen intake in drinking water for poultry, swine, and livestock. With its virtually unlimited applications, Easy NanoVoid™ represents a scalable, cost-effective solution for industries seeking sustainable water management and environmental restoration.

The global water treatment industry is experiencing significant growth, with the market estimated at $221.6 billion in 2023 and projected to expand to $387.4 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%, according to industry research.

East Coast Manufacturing Facility & Global Distribution Advantages

The acquisition will also provide DUTV with a strategically located manufacturing facility in Salem, South Carolina. This East Coast facility will support DUTV’s expanding product lines, including Terreplenish® liquid microbial fertilizer and Easy NanoVoid™ water purification systems.

Terreplenish® is an advanced liquid microbial fertilizer that enhances soil health by utilizing naturally occurring bacteria to fix nitrogen and unlock essential nutrients. It provides a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilizers, reducing environmental runoff while improving crop yield and soil resilience. Unlike traditional fertilizers, Terreplenish® additionally serves as a source of beneficial bacteria to help clean lakes, rivers, and ponds. With the new manufacturing facility, DUTV will be able to scale Terreplenish® production and meet growing demand more efficiently.

“With this acquisition, we are enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and strengthening our global logistics,” Gaalswyk added. “Our Terreplenish® microbial fertilizer, already USDA-certified organic, will now have a more cost-effective and efficient manufacturing base on the East Coast, enabling us to scale production and reduce delivery times to international markets.”

A Transformational Step for DUTV’s Growth Strategy

“This acquisition is more than just revenue growth—it’s about positioning DUTV as a market leader in sustainable water and agricultural solutions,” said Gaalswyk. “We believe this acquisition will enable us to unlock new sales opportunities, optimize production, and expand our global reach all at once.”

The Lifestyle Dock acquisition aligns with DUTV’s commitment to developing and deploying innovative, scalable solutions in clean water and regenerative agriculture. By leveraging Lifestyle Dock Company’s manufacturing expertise and market presence, DUTV is well-positioned to accelerate the commercialization of Easy NanoVoid™ and Terreplenish® technologies. With a growing portfolio of patented and proprietary technologies, DUTV continues to advance its development of sustainable water purification and agricultural solutions, for the purpose of driving long-term value for investors and global stakeholders alike.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the LDC members will exchange all the outstanding ownership interests of LDC for approximately 25% of the outstanding shares of DUTV stock. LDC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DUTV for purposes of consolidated operations and financial reporting.

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV) is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ‘forward-looking'' statements. Often these statements contain the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For information on Easy Energy Systems, Inc.: www.easyenergysystems.com

For information on Easy Energy Finance, Inc.: www.easyenergyfinance.com

For more information, please contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO

https://www.duventures.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@duventures.com

Source: Easy Energy Systems, Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/089d92ae-1e9a-4f61-ad65-2f78905e1476

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d93afab-4960-414c-b0f8-6a19c809c145