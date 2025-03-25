EquityZen Partners with Yahoo Finance to Broaden Access to Private Market Data

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityZen, the leading pre-IPO marketplace for individual accredited investors, is excited to partner with Yahoo Finance to empower individual investors with the information they need to invest in private markets. Through the partnership, EquityZen will be Yahoo Finance’s exclusive provider of proprietary firm data and private market insights, enabling their users to delve into leading companies, opportunities, and trends in private markets.

Investors seeking information on private companies can now find EquityZen’s key summaries and facts about individual private companies on Yahoo Finance’s platform. In addition, Yahoo Finance will show EquityZen’s ticker symbols, private market comparables, sector data, and more across Yahoo Finance’s individual private company pages, index pages, and Private Markets Hub.

“We’re proud to partner with Yahoo Finance as an industry leader in informing and empowering the millions of individual investors who find data and insights on their platform. This partnership represents a leap forward in our mission to make private markets more accessible to the wider public,” said Atish Davda, CEO at EquityZen.

“At EquityZen over the last 10 plus years, we’ve seen the private markets become the proven home of innovation. Our goal has always been to arm both investors and shareholders with the information, data, and tools needed to make smart investment decisions in private companies,” Mr. Davda added. “Through our partnership with Yahoo Finance, an even broader set of investors will now have access to EquityZen’s proprietary private market data, derived from over 45,000 private market transactions that we’ve enabled in nearly 500 pre-IPO companies since 2013.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with EquityZen, a longtime leader in the private markets space,” says Tapan Bhat, President and General Manager of Yahoo Finance. “Through this new partnership, investors can now track both public and private markets in one place, gaining access to historically hard-to-find private company information in a place they already know and trust. As companies stay private longer, this is undoubtedly an emerging sector that shouldn’t be ignored and, together with EquityZen, we look forward to unlocking even more opportunities for investors moving forward.”

With the abundance of capital available to growing private companies, many companies are delaying their IPO plans and staying private longer. This means that public market investors are missing out on the growth opportunities happening in the private markets, in industries ranging from AI to fintech, cybersecurity, and green energy.1 EquityZen continues its pursuit to solve this by offering investments in leading pre-IPO companies for accredited investors. EquityZen’s platform offers investment minimums as low as $5,000 for qualified individuals while also supporting trades for institutional investors as large as over $20 million.

Knowledge is crucial to level the playing field and allow individual accredited investors to participate in the investments that are core to most institutional and ultra high net worth portfolios. EquityZen is dedicated to surfacing data and insights to empower individuals within the private markets – from the Private Market Map, a visual representation of the private market ecosystem2, to bespoke capitalization table analysis and exclusive EquityZen Insights.

About EquityZen

Since 2013, the EquityZen marketplace has enabled the buying and selling of shares in private companies. EquityZen brings together over 700,000 investors and shareholders, providing liquidity to early shareholders and private market access to accredited investors for as little as $5,000 up to well over $5 million. Having completed more than 45,000 private placements in more than 450 private companies, EquityZen leads the way in delivering “Private Markets for the Public”.

1 Not all pre-IPO companies will go public or be acquired, and not all IPOs or acquisitions are or will become successful investments. There are inherent risks in pre-IPO investments, including the risk of loss of the entire investment, illiquidity, and fluctuations in value and returns. Investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire investment.

2 The Private Market Map is intended for reference only and does not constitute a recommendation or personal financial advice. Use of this information is at the user's discretion and risk.