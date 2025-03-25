Company announcement

March 25, 2025

Announcement No. 08/2025

Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 3,500 shares in Nilfisk by Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Eerikki Mäkinen. The shares have been purchased on March 19, 2025 at a total price of DKK 333,550.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Cameron Hayes +45 2271 6217

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Eerikki Mäkinen

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares, Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price per share Volume DKK 95.3 3,500

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: 3,500

- Aggregated price: DKK 333,550

e) Date of the transaction: March 19, 2025

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment