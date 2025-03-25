



Company announcement

March 25, 2025

Announcement No. 09/2025

Notification of executives and related parties’ transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.

This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 1,900 shares in Nilfisk by Executive Vice President, EMEA Region and Service Business, Christopher Riau. The shares have been purchased on March 20, 2025 at a total price of DKK 183,350.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Cameron Hayes +45 2271 6217

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Christopher Riau

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: Executive Vice President, EMEA Region and Service Business

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares, Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price per share Volume DKK 96.5 1,900

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume:1,900

- Aggregated price: DKK 183, 350

e) Date of the transaction: March 20, 2025

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

Attachment