CSX Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Signalmen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it has secured new five-year tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS).

“The agreement with the BRS continues to demonstrate our strong partnership with union leadership,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “It reflects our shared commitment to safety, respect, and operational excellence as we move forward together as ONE CSX, ensuring greater efficiency and service for our customers.”

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the union’s membership at CSX, accounting for 1,215 signalmen.

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups, accounting for 47 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.



About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

