In the age of AI-powered deepfake attacks, Trust Stamp unveils cutting-edge protection against the rising threat of both deepfakes and injection attacks

Atlanta, GA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announces a groundbreaking innovation in biometric security with the allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of a patent application for its "Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness" mechanism. This disruptive advancement improves the security of remote person authentication by defending it against deepfake and injection attacks.

As digital fraud techniques become increasingly sophisticated, traditional biometric authentication methods face significant security challenges. One of the most critical vulnerabilities is the use of deepfake technology and injection attacks, where malicious actors attempt to bypass biometric security systems using pre-captured or AI-generated images. Trust Stamp’s novel Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness counters these threats by implementing an interactive challenge-response mechanism.

This patented approach requires users to interact with randomly generated shape overlays on their device screens, ensuring real-time verification of a live subject. Unlike other solutions that demand specialized hardware, Trust Stamp’s system is designed to function seamlessly across all smartphone models, making it an accessible and cost-effective security measure.

Andrew Gowasack, President and Co-Founder of Trust Stamp, underscores the importance of this technology, “The rise of deepfake technology poses a significant threat to biometric security, and our solution provides an additional line of defense. By incorporating interactive liveness verification, we make biometric authentication far more resilient against injection attacks and fraudulent access attempts.”

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of Trust Stamp, highlights the accessibility of the innovation, “This solution offers a highly adaptable challenge-response mechanism that can be implemented on any smartphone, regardless of make or budget. By eliminating the need for specialized hardware, we ensure that robust biometric security is available to everyone.”

Trust Stamp continues to lead the industry in AI-powered biometric authentication, developing innovative solutions that prioritize security, privacy, and accessibility. With the Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness, Trust Stamp reaffirms its commitment to protecting digital identities in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

Inquiries

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

Andrew Gowasack, President

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-driven identity authentication solutions. Specializing in privacy-first biometric security, Trust Stamp delivers cutting-edge technology to enhance digital identity protection across financial services, government, and enterprise applications. For more information, visit www.truststamp.net.