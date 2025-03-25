Unissant Focuses on Corporate Culture as a Strategic Growth Enabler with Appointment of Laila Salguero, Chief People Officer

HERNDON, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to accelerate growth and enhance employee experience, Unissant Inc. (Unissant) today announced the appointment of Laila Salguero as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. In this new role, Salguero will expand Unissant’s corporate culture initiatives and align its people priorities with the company’s ambitious growth objectives.

Salguero brings decades of successful corporate experience to her new role. Her background includes employee and team development, employee relations, talent attraction and retention, change management, conflict resolution, and employment law and compliance. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Human Resources, and before that Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, at Peraton. In addition, she has held HR leadership roles at CGI and Booz Allen.

Laila’s passion for workforce development and employee engagement extends beyond the workplace. She serves as a Council Member of GO Virginia, Region 7, advancing regional economic and workforce development initiatives. Laila was selected for the 2024 Lead Virginia cohort, bringing together corporate and civic leaders from across the Commonwealth. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Fairfax Futures, a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness and building support for quality early childhood education and school readiness in Fairfax County.

“Laila’s proven ability to align people strategies with business objectives will be crucial as we embark on our next phase of growth,” shared Unissant President and CEO Sumeet Shrivastava. “With her leadership, we’ll continue to build a workforce that is innovative, creative, and ready to deliver on our clients’ missions. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

"I'm delighted to join Unissant and contribute to its mission by promoting a people-first culture where employees can thrive,” said Salguero. “I look forward to fostering impactful talent development and engagement initiatives that will position Unissant for continued success."

About Unissant

Mission-focused, data-driven—Unissant Inc. (Unissant) delivers for the agencies that keep our nation healthy and safe. Keeping people and mission at the forefront, we apply our domain expertise, data acumen, and technology know-how to achieve breakthrough results. Agencies turn to Unissant for our expertise in AI, advanced analytics, digital excellence, and cybersecurity solutions. Our proven frameworks drive successful execution of complex projects at enterprise scale. With an unwavering commitment to advancing mission outcomes, our teams engineer human-centered, innovative solutions that accelerate time to value. We bring honesty, integrity, and dependability to every interaction with our employees, clients, and partners.

For more information, visit us at www.unissant.com.

For more information:

Theresa White

Director, Growth Enablement and Marketing

TWhite@Unissant.com

+1 703.889.8500, ext 124