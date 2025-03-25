Transforming Construction Data: OnStation Integrates with TransTech for Seamless Density Gauge Readings

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the leading provider of live digital stationing solutions for the heavy highway industry, announced today at World of Asphalt 2025 a new integration with TransTech Systems, Inc. The integration empowers shared customers to seamlessly transmit non-nuclear density test gauge readings to their OnStation Portal using TransTech Systems' innovative product, TransTech Connect. This advancement not only eliminates the reliance on manual documentation but also significantly reduces data entry errors, thereby establishing a reliable project record that optimizes revenue.

Contractors, Departments of Transportation, and inspection firms who use TransTech Systems’ PQI380 Plus gauge with a TransTech Connect subscription can use their device to seamlessly transmit a density reading directly to their project in OnStation. The density reading data is meticulously timestamped, geotagged, and contextualized, then recorded as a "flag" within the OnStation App, complete with its station and offset location automatically included. This enables project managers to access live data via their OnStation Portal, allowing them to make real-time adjustments as paving operations advance.

The integration is facilitated by a simple API key, and requires an OnStation license and integration subscription, a TransTech Connect subscription, and a compatible non-nuclear gauge unit. The one-time setup allows users to send selected density reading data across multiple projects, from multiple gauge devices, to be viewed by any OnStation data portal user with appropriate permissions.

“This is a turning point for anyone involved in the process of taking dozens of density readings across miles of paving. The current process today is manual, cumbersome, and error prone,” says John Lamond, Sales Manager at TransTech Systems. “Density techs don’t always have enough time to capture the level of detail they need on every reading. The OnStation integration makes it easy for them to ditch the clipboard and go faster—with better data integrity,” continued Lamond.

The number of in-place density tests taken with the PQI non-nuclear asphalt density gauge will vary depending on the tonnage laid, the specific project guidelines, and the paving contractors standard Quality Control procedures. Currently, each density test is manually recorded, the location found and noted and then the test data is uploaded at the end of the day onto some form of reporting database by each technician to be analyzed later. On some large paving projects this can be 10’s if not 100’s of density data points. By streamlining the data entry process, the OnStation integration is projected to cut technical test time by up to two-thirds which will bring significant cost savings and critical time efficiencies to this important testing process.

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations. OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems.

About TransTech Systems, Inc.

TransTech Systems is the original developer of non-nuclear electromagnetic impedance technology to determine the in-place density measurement of asphalt by way of the PQI 380 asphalt density gauge.

With over 30 years’ experience of continual development of this technology, the current TransTech Systems model offers fast, reliable, repeatable and accurate measurement of asphalt density in less than 3 seconds for a single test. Using technology that does not require any special safety and health precautions or licensing for the use, storage or transportation of the measurement device, it offers a very cost effect and safe solution to the on-site density measurement of hot mixed or warm mixed asphalt as it is being laid.

TransTech Systems has cemented its place in the road construction industry over the years by developing the innovative use of electromagnetic impedance technology and continuously working to support the asphalt paving industry.

