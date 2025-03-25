PMI Foods, CityServe International Unite to Provide Relief for Families Impacted by Wildfires

Salt Lake City, UT, March 25, 2025, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, thousands of families affected by the recent Los Angeles fires received vital support at Hope for LA, a large-scale relief event hosted by the Los Angeles Dream Center in partnership with Parker Migliorini International LLC (PMI Foods), CityServe International, and World Vision. The PMI sponsored event provided essential food, clothing, and supplies to help families begin the process of recovery.

As part of its ongoing mission to fight food insecurity around the world, PMI Foods continues to provide large-scale protein donations to vulnerable communities. With corporate offices in 30 countries, PMI Foods is a global leader that specializes in sourcing and distributing high-quality food products to meet the needs of local communities.

Families attending Hope for LA received:

A hot taco lunch featuring 3,000 lbs of beef that fed thousands donated by PMI Foods, ensuring families have access to high-quality protein during this challenging time.

Essential relief supplies, including bottled water, canned and pouched food, jockey apparel, EveryLife diapers, hygiene kits, household necessities, and toys for children, donated by CityServe and World Vision.

“At PMI, our purpose is feeding people,” remarked Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. “We were honored to stand alongside CityServe International and the LA Dream Center to bring immediate relief to families impacted by the devastating fires. No family should have to worry about their next meal, and we remain committed to ensuring that nutritious food reaches those who need it most all over the globe.”

Through the collective efforts of Hope for LA and its partners, thousands of Los Angeles residents found hope and critical assistance in the wake of disaster. Thousands of families who have lost everything were given a glimmer of hope as they work to rebuild their lives.

“PMI Foods is truly doing God’s work all by feeding thousands of families impacted by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles” said Todd Lamphere, Senior Vice President at CityServe International. “In times of crisis, the PMI Foods team are always ready to help feed the needy. I love their hearts for the hurting.”

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: www.pmifoods.com

About CityServe International

CityServe International is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders who help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Learn more at https://cityserve.us/.

Attachment