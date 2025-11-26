PMI Foods and Pastor Paula White-Cain Team Up to Feed Thousands of Families This Thanksgiving

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) joined forces with Pastor Paula White-Cain and Paula White Ministries to support families facing food insecurity in Apopka, Florida through the donation of 1,040 turkeys. Committed to uplifting the communities they serve, Paula White Ministries’ distributed over 500 of these turkeys in Thanksgiving meals to ensure families in underserved areas could gather around the table and enjoy a festive holiday meal.

“PMI Foods was honored to work with Pastor Paula and her team for this meaningful Thanksgiving event,” said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. “Our team is grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact, especially during the holiday season.”

“We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with PMI Foods. Through God’s grace and the generous donation of over a thousand turkeys made by their team, we were able to get Thanksgiving meals into the hands of families in need,” remarked Pastor Paula White-Cain, President of Paula White Ministries and Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office. “PMI Foods’ support continues to play a central role in our mission to share God’s love with our community.”

This event provided a Thanksgiving meal to over a thousand disadvantaged community members, reflecting PMI Foods’ continued commitment to combat hunger and food insecurity.

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies a spectrum of products to all major international markets with corporate offices located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates across multiple platforms representing three brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. For more information about PMI Foods go to pmifoods.com

About the Paula White Ministries

Paula White-Cain is the president and founder of Paula White Ministries, based in Apopka, Florida. A trusted spiritual advisor to President Trump, she previously served as a Senior Pastor of City of Destiny Church. She now hosts the Christian television program “Paula Today”. As a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and sought-after motivational speaker, her commitment to humanity is felt globally as she provides aid and kindness through numerous charities and ministries across the world. To learn more please visit https://paulawhite.org







