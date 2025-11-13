PMI Foods Partners with CityServe to Feed Former Service Members on Veterans Day at the Dream Center

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) partnered with CityServe for a Veterans Day event at the Los Angeles Dream Center to provide meals to thousands of veterans in need. At this event, veterans were connected with essential resources to help them find employment, housing, and improved quality of life.

PMI Foods donated 3,600 lbs. of beef tenderloin and prime grade angus beef to feed veterans from across the city in this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration of gratitude and service. Thousands of meals were served to veterans from the greater Los Angeles area as well as members of the local community.

“PMI Foods is incredibly grateful to all the veterans who stepped up to defend our freedom,” remarked Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. “On this Veterans Day we were proud to partner with CityServe and the Dream Center to honor those who served.”

“PMI Foods played a consequential role in making this Veterans Day event possible,” said Todd Lamphere, Senior Vice President at CityServe. “We’re incredibly thankful to the team at PMI Foods for their donation of high-quality beef to feed our great veterans. Life changing partnerships like this make all the difference; we couldn’t do what we do without the continued support of PMI Foods. Their generosity provided meals for thousands of veterans and families on Veterans Day as we work together to do God's work.”

“The Dream Center is honored to support our veterans and thankful for PMI Foods’ generous contribution to this year’s Veterans Day event,” remarked Donny Irmen, Director of the Carey Kitchen & Food Bank at the Dream Center. “Because of their partnership, we were able to serve and celebrate those who have sacrificed so much for our country with a meaningful meal and time together.”

Through the efforts of PMI Foods, CityServe, and the Dream Center, veterans in Los Angeles received the Veterans Day celebration they deserve. PMI Foods remains committed to feeding underserved communities across the country.

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing three brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: pmifoods.com.

About City Serve

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders committed to helping those in need live better, more hopeful lives. By equipping local churches with tangible resources and capacity-building support, CityServe empowers them to fulfill their mission of overcoming despair and transforming communities. Designated a “Community of Faith and Opportunity” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CityServe works to build lasting relationships and create real, long-term change. Learn more at cityserve.us.

About Dream Center

The Dream Center is a dedicated resource hub committed to supporting individuals impacted by homelessness, hunger, and lack of education. Through a combination of residential services and community outreach programs, it offers vital assistance to those in need. With over 84 Dream Centers across the globe—including locations in 29 U.S. states and 8 countries—each center shares a unified mission: to transform lives and uplift communities by providing the essential help, hope, and resources people need to thrive. Learn more about Dream Center and the work they do at: dreamcenter.org.







