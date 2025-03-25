A Goldendoodle’s Guide To The Lehigh Valley That Promises Readers Adventure, Heartwarming Laughs, And Fun

Charleston, SC, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever met a motorcycle-riding Goldendoodle? Well, you’re about to.

In Palmetto Publishing’s newest release, Sidecardog Riley and His Great Adventures, readers will enjoy the incredible travelog of Riley, a sidecar dog, who rides shotgun to his dad in all their Lehigh Valley adventures.

A few months before Riley’s parents adopted him, they grappled with an unexpected illness: fluoroquinolone toxicity. However, after Riley entered their lives and their adventures on the road began, it became a healing outlet and a way to process and adapt to the toxicity’s long-lasting effects.

Whether you’re a local to Lehigh Valley or a dog lover, you’ll enjoy the pictures and moments of Riley and his dad’s journey. The narrative intersperses fun facts about Goldendoodles so readers can learn more about this remarkable breed—all while enjoying the captivating moments from one such pup!

Sidecardog Riley and His Great Adventures is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms

Facebook: Sidecardog Riley

Instagram: Sidecardog Riley

Tik Tok: Sidecardog Riley

About the Author:

Erin is a two-time author, Earl: The Christmas Tree Spider, and, The Great Adventures of Sidecardog Riley. She began her career as a writer after earning a certification from NYU in creative writing. In 2014, she moved to the Lehigh Valley, PA, and focused on freelance entertainment journalism as well as writing books. This was something that brought her a great deal of joy while raising her two little girls. She hopes to continue her path by bringing forth a sequel to, Earl: The Christmas Tree Spider, and also hopes to create more stories surrounding The Great Adventures of Sidecardog Riley.

Jim has been an avid motorcycle rider for the majority of his life. His world changed dramatically when he began suffering from the effects of a medication. During this challenging period, a 10-week-old pup named Riley entered his life. When Riley was nearly two, their thrilling adventures began. These experiences helped Jim adapt to his new life impacted by the medication. Riley became more than a pet; he was his emotional support companion, bringing a sense of completeness to his life. Jim’s story is a testament to resilience and the healing power of companionship.

