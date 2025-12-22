A New Religious Children’s Picture Book Encourages Readers To Revel In The Messes—There’s Goodness Just Around the Corner!

Charleston, SC, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Shannon Wright Cooley eagerly announce the release of the latter’s newest religious fiction for children, What Really Happened at School that Day!

Meet B, an endearing lamb who is thrilled about his invitation to school. He dreams of the perfect day at school, but even the best plans go awry. Instead of his picture-perfect school day, B experiences muddy splashes, soggy surprises, and unforeseen twists that dampen his spirits, leaving him less than eager to embrace the day.

With the day looking dour, B resigns himself to a bad day. Just then, a shrewd turtle named Roy comes along and offers a different perspective. Perhaps B’s day isn’t as bad as he thinks it is—or at least, it doesn’t have to stay that way.

“I hope readers, young and old, walk away with a sense of joy and a reminder that even on the messiest, muddiest days, there is always something good to be found. Whether it's a friend that makes you laugh, a moment of quiet beauty, or a lesson hidden in a hard moment, God’s goodness is all around us. Sometimes we just need a little perspective (and maybe a wise turtle) to help us see it,” said the author.

About the Author:

Shannon Cooley is a wife and mother to three amazing boys, living in Birmingham, Alabama. She attended the University of Alabama where she met her husband Andrew. She loves spending as much time outdoors as possible—gardening, hiking, beekeeping, traveling, hanging out with family and friends.

Shannon has served on several nonprofit boards and is passionate about giving back to her community through acts of service and philanthropy. As a Level 2 Catechist and lifelong nurturer, she writes stories that reflect the beautiful mess of motherhood, faith, and family.

Her debut children’s book, What Really Happened at School That Day!, is a joyful celebration of gratitude, imagination, and God’s ever-present goodness.

