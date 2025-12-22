Love Transcends Time in a Dangerous Journey of Reincarnation and Passion

Charleston, SC, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Time for Us is a captivating tale of love that transcends time and circumstance, inviting readers on an extraordinary journey. The story follows Deborah, a contemporary African-American woman who is haunted by vivid dreams of a past life. These dreams lead her to Pauli, a mysterious Caucasian New Yorker who evokes an unsettling sense of familiarity within her. As Deborah grapples with the concept of reincarnation, she uncovers a passionate and perilous love story involving Jeannette, a Colored seamstress from Harlem, and Mario, a charming Italian man entangled in organized crime during the 1940s in New York City.



Deborah's quest for truth becomes increasingly dangerous as she risks everything to unravel the intertwined fates of Jeannette and Mario. Each revelation pulls her deeper into a world marked by racial divides and societal expectations, where love defies the boundaries of time. The intensity of Jeannette and Mario's relationship resonates deeply with Deborah, forcing her to confront her own emotions and commitments in the present.



Key themes in A Time for Us include:

- The enduring power of love across lifetimes

- The struggle against societal constraints

- The exploration of identity and self-discovery

- The impact of history on personal relationships

- The haunting nature of unresolved pasts



Rachel Anthony structures the narrative to weave together the past and present, creating a rich tapestry of emotion and intrigue. Love is a force that refuses to be forgotten, she notes, capturing the essence of her story. As Deborah delves deeper into the lives of Jeannette and Mario, she faces a heart-wrenching choice that could alter her destiny forever.



A Time for Us is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rachel.anthony.507

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rachel_anthony_writes

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/rachel-anthony-2420626

About the Author: Rachel Anthony has always had a passion for writing and storytelling. She began her first novel, A Time for Us, decades ago, dedicating time to composing, researching, and revising based on feedback from beta readers and editorial reviews. With over twenty years in a successful IT career, Rachel now focuses on crafting stories that evoke laughter, tears, and hope. Originally from the Bronx, New York, she has lived in North Carolina since high school. A mother of three adult children, Rachel enjoys tennis, traveling, photography, reading, and, of course, writing in her spare time.

Available for interviews: Author, Rachel Anthony

Attachment