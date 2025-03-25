YourUpdateTV Speaks with Turf Experts to Discuss Tips for Reviving Your Lawn After a Harsh Winter

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of extreme weather including drought, record-breaking cold, and historic snowfall, many homeowners across the country are seeing their lawns struggle to recover this spring. With summer heat fast approaching, it’s crucial to act now. Recently, Dr. Matthew Koch, Director of Biotechnology, Genetics, and Seed at ScottsMiracle-Gro, and Arthur Milberger from Milberger Turfgrass, participated in a nationwide media tour to discuss their tips and tricks for reviving your lawn after a harsh winter.

The extreme weather patterns over the past few months have left many lawns across the country stressed and damaged. Homeowners should start focusing on lawn care now to help grass recover and prepare for the upcoming summer heat. A consistent fertilizer routine will help crowd out weeds that compete for nutrients & water so that the lawn can grow thick, strong, and healthy, in addition to encouraging deep root growth to help the lawn withstand summer heat.

With many areas of the country, particularly the South, also facing water restrictions, smart watering practices are essential. Homeowners should consider watering less frequently but for longer periods of time to encourage deep root growth, which helps lawns withstand heat and drought. It’s also important to water earlier in the morning to reduce evaporation. Sharpening mower blades and raising mowing heights can also help prevent water loss and strengthen root systems, giving lawns a better chance to thrive throughout the summer.

Spring is the ideal time to get started with lawn care, ensuring lawns have a strong foundation to survive the upcoming summer stress. Products like Scotts Turf Builder Weed & Feed can make a big difference, kickstarting grass growth and preparing the lawn for heat and drought, while also killing common weeds.

For more information and to take advantage of discounts up to 30% off on select products through March 31st, visit www.scotts.com.

About Matthew Koch

Dr. Matthew Koch joined ScottsMiracle-Gro in 2012 after finishing his PhD work in plant genetics and breeding at Rutgers University. He began as a Scientist in the Biotechnology program and has held a number of leadership roles since. He is currently the Director of Biotechnology, Genetics, and Seed where he oversees the R&D activities of these teams. When not helping develop the next generation of plant genetics and consumer lawn products, Matt loves the outdoors (especially his home lawn), traveling, and considers himself a BBQ foodie at heart.

About Arthur Milberger

Arthur J. Milberger was born into the turfgrass industry, with the Milberger family pioneering the sod business in Texas since 1947. After graduating from Texas A&M, Arthur earned a Business Honors Degree from the University of Texas and a law degree from St. Mary’s. Upon graduation, he balanced his legal career with expanding the family’s turf and landscaping enterprises. Over the years, Arthur has been instrumental in advancing sod production, retail landscaping, and conservation efforts, while also contributing to industry organizations and philanthropic initiatives focused on youth development and environmental sustainability.

