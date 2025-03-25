Hapbee - The Future of Wellness Tech - Takes Center Stage With Gary Brecka on ‘The Ultimate Human’ Podcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine optimizing your sleep, focus, and mood—all without ingesting a single substance. That’s the power of Hapbee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HAPB; OTCQB: HAPBF), the revolutionary leader in wearable wellness tech, and it’s about to take the spotlight on one of the biggest global platforms for health and biohacking.

Dr. Brian Mogen, Chief Scientist at Hapbee, joins world-renowned longevity expert Gary Brecka on ‘The Ultimate Human’ podcast to break down the science behind Hapbee’s game-changing bio-streaming technology. This highly anticipated episode drops today (March 25, 2025) and is set to introduce millions to the future of wellness.

Ranked #1 in Health & Fitness on Spotify and #3 on Apple Podcasts, ‘The Ultimate Human’ is the go-to destination for those seeking the latest breakthroughs in human optimization. Now, it’s putting Hapbee front and center, where it belongs.

Hapbee is not just another wearable; it’s a revolution in wellness technology. Using low-energy electromagnetic signals, Hapbee mimics the natural frequencies of compounds like caffeine, melatonin, and CBD—helping users energize, focus, relax, or sleep without chemicals, pills, or side effects. It’s the biohacker’s dream and the health-conscious consumer’s best-kept secret.

Even Gary Brecka himself is hooked. In a recent Instagram post, he shared: “Been testing @gethapbee for the last six weeks, and here’s the deal—this thing is wild. What’s crazy is it’s not actually putting anything in your body; it’s just mimicking the frequency.” Gary followed up on Facebook adding: “For flights, energy and sleep - it’s been a game changer. Turn it off? The effect stops immediately”

During the episode, Dr. Mogen and Brecka will dive deep into how Hapbee’s cutting-edge frequency technology is reshaping the future of wellness—from peak performance to better sleep and stress management. This is a must-listen for anyone serious about health & performance.

Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee, is excited about the brand’s growing momentum, stating, “having a respected expert like Gary Brecka explore the science behind Hapbee with Dr. Mogen is a game-changer. This is more than just a conversation—it’s an opportunity to amplify our mission and introduce Hapbee to millions seeking real, science-backed wellness solutions.”

About Dr. Brian Mogen

Dr. Brian Mogen serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of Hapbee, bringing a wealth of expertise in biomedical engineering and neural engineering. His research background plays a crucial role in advancing Hapbee’s bio-streaming technology, which influences mental and physical states such as sleep, focus, and mood using safe, low-energy electromagnetic signals.

Dr. Mogen’s received his Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the University of Washington where his research focused on brain-computer interfaces, spinal implant technology, and minimally invasive surgical techniques. He co-authored a significant study titled "Paired Stimulation for Spike-Timing-Dependent Plasticity in Primate Sensorimotor Cortex", published in the *Journal of Neuroscience*. His research investigated neural plasticity mechanisms in primates, offering valuable insights into sensorimotor cortex functionalities.

About Gary Brecka

Gary Brecka, the visionary founder of The Ultimate Human, is a renowned Human Biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert. With over two decades of experience in analyzing human biomarkers, Gary’s unique approach combines the precision of science with the personal touch of individual wellness.

Before creating The Ultimate Human, Gary served as a leading mortality researcher for the life insurance industry, where he honed his expertise in predicting health outcomes based on comprehensive data analysis. However, Gary’s passion lies not in forecasting life spans but in extending them—enhancing the quality and vitality of every life.

The Ultimate Human is consistently ranked among the top five health and wellness podcasts, reaching and impacting thousands of lives through its powerful media platform. Through The Ultimate Human, Gary shares his deep knowledge and innovative strategies to help individuals navigate their health journeys. His work is driven by a profound belief in the power of informed, personalized health interventions to transform lives. With Gary’s guidance, The Ultimate Human continues to inspire and equip people to become the best versions of themselves, inside and out.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as happy, alert, focus, relax, calm, and sleepy. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at [www.hapbee.com](https://www.hapbee.com/).

