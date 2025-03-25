PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 March 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 25 March 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased



Award Date: 25/03/2025



Purchase Price: £6.329 Matching Shares



Award Date: 25/03/2025



Allotment Price: £0.00333 Nicholas Wiles 20 20 Rob Harding 19 19



The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Julian Coghlan 2. Simon Coles 3. Ben Ford 4. Robert Harding 5. Mark Latham 6. Tanya Murphy 7. Stephen O’Neill 8. Christopher Paul 9. Anthony Sappor 10. Josephine Toolan 11. Katy Wilde 12. Nicholas Wiles 13. Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.329 178 2. £6.329 20 3. £6.329 20 4. £6.329 19 5. £6.329 20 6. £6.329 20 7. £6.329 19 8. £6.329 20 9. £6.329



20 10. £6.329 20 11. £6.329 20 12. £6.329 20 13. £6.329 15 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 178 £6.329 £1,126.56 2. 20 £6.329 £126.58 3. 20 £6.329 £126.58 4. 19 £6.329 £120.25 5. 20 £6.329 £126.58 6. 20 £6.329 £126.58 7. 19 £6.329 £120.25 8. 20 £6.329 £126.58 9. 20 £6.329 £126.58 10. 20 £6.329 £126.58 11. 20 £6.329 £126.58 12. 20 £6.329 £126.58 13. 15 £6.329 £94.94 e) Date of the transaction 25 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON



