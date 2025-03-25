AGS Wins 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA Award





LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, is excited to announce that it has been named a 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA Award winner. Recognized for its commitment to fostering an exceptional, people-first culture, AGS ranked in the Top 28% of companies in the 500-999 employee category, placing the company in the Top 100 of companies in this size category across America.

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes organizations for their commitment to creating outstanding workplace environments that prioritize employee engagement and satisfaction. AGS’ strong performance in this year’s awards is based on authentic employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey conducted by a third-party, HR research and technology company.

“We’re really proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace,” said David Lopez, CEO of AGS. “What makes this award so meaningful is that it comes from feedback directly from our employees across all of our U.S. offices. It shows the commitment, passion, energy and teamwork they bring every day. At AGS, we’re all about creating a culture where people can thrive, grow, and be themselves—and this award just proves that we’re doing something right. I couldn’t be prouder of the team we’ve built and the culture we’ve created together.”

The 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA Award adds to AGS’ impressive list of accolades, including being recognized as a Top Workplace in 2024 for Oklahoma, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, as well as earning the prestigious Best and Brightest Companies to Work For 2024 award both nationally and in Atlanta.

AGS’ dedication to its people-first culture is reflected in its ongoing focus on employee engagement, professional development opportunities, competitive benefits, and work-life balance. These efforts have helped AGS create an environment where employees are motivated and empowered to perform at their best.

