Girls Can Grill Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Grillers

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as one grill and a passion for fire has grown into a powerhouse brand in the world of barbecue. Girls Can Grill, founded by champion pitmaster and educator Christie Vanover, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of breaking barriers, sharing expertise and inspiring grillers worldwide.

Vanover launched Girls Can Grill March 27, 2015, with a simple mission: to teach anyone – men and women alike – how to master the art of grilling. Since then, she has tested and cooked on dozens of grills for major BBQ companies, developed a loyal following across social media and built an extensive library of approachable recipes that have guided millions through the grilling process.

"I set out to prove that I could learn to grill, and I wanted to share what I learned and help others find their confidence behind the flames," said Vanover. "Ten years later, I'm honored to be part of a community that values great barbecue, no matter who's holding the tongs."

A Legacy of Expertise and Education

Beyond creating recipes, Vanover has made her mark as a competitive pitmaster, winning multiple state championships and earning a top five world ranking in brisket in 2022. She's also a certified world championship BBQ judge and a contest organizer for the Kansas City Barbeque Society, where she serves on the board's organizer committee.

Vanover's barbecue expertise was showcased on national television when she appeared as a contestant on Food Network's BBQ Brawl, competing alongside some of the biggest names in the industry.

Her dedication to education led her to launch the BBQ Tips Podcast in 2024, a weekly show offering everything from backyard basics to in-depth competition strategies. In 2024, she published her first cookbook, Holiday Grilling: 111 Recipes to Celebrate the Season, along with a series of BBQ logbooks and e-books designed to help both home cooks and competitors refine their craft.

Lifting Others Through Barbecue

As an advocate for the next generation of pitmasters, Vanover created a scholarship program in 2022 that provides young female competitors with funding and resources to pursue their BBQ dreams. She also dedicates time to answering questions from aspiring grillers, whether through direct messages or emails, ensuring that knowledge is always accessible.

"Barbecue isn't about gatekeeping. It's about sharing," said Vanover. "The more we lift each other up, the better the whole community becomes."

Industry Recognition and Partnerships

Girls Can Grill has built strong relationships with leading brands in the industry, including Cowboy Charcoal, Masterbuilt, Hunsaker Smokers, Ninja Kitchen, ThermoWorks, Certified Angus Beef, Snake River Farms and Grillworks. These partnerships reflect the trust and credibility Vanover has established as an authority in the field.

She launched her signature BBQ rub line in March 2020 and rebranded in October 2024. Her Pork Rub ranked 12th in the world in 2021 and was named Best Rub of 2025 by the Pitmasters Podcast. It's currently sold in specialty stores across the country and on Amazon.

Looking to the Future

Vanover's journey has been one of perseverance, learning from both victories and setbacks. Whether securing brand partnerships, placing in competitions or simply experimenting with new flavors, she embraces every challenge as fuel to improve.

"I've had my share of losses, rejections and moments where I questioned if I belonged," she said. "But every setback has made me work harder, and that's what keeps me going."

As Girls Can Grill enters its next decade, Vanover remains committed to innovation, education and community, continuing to ignite passion for barbecue in homes and competitions across the country.

Celebrating the Decade

In celebration of her 10-year anniversary Vanover has teamed up with several brands to give away a prize pack valued at $1,600.

"One of the biggest barriers to getting started in barbecue is the cost of equipment," said Vanover. "I want to remove that obstacle for someone and help them dive into grilling with everything they need to succeed."

The prize pack includes a Masterbuilt Gravity Series 1150 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker, a Thermoworks RFX Wireless 4-Probe Starter Set, a collection of Cowboy Charcoal, plus Vanover's award-winning rubs, a signed cookbook and swag.

To enter, visit grillinggiveaway.com.

About Girls Can Grill

Girls Can Grill was founded in 2015 by pitmaster Christie Vanover to inspire and educate backyard cooks on the art of barbecue. Through online content, social media, books and live events, the brand has grown into a trusted resource for grillers of all experience levels. Vanover is a certified BBQ judge, championship-winning competitor, podcast host and industry consultant, dedicated to making barbecue approachable for all.

Attachment