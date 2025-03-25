Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS

All the Board of Directors's proposals were approved by the shareholders at the 57th Annual General Meeting of Sika AG on March 25, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting of Sika AG took place on March 25, 2025 in Zurich.

The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2024 and voted in favor of a gross dividend of CHF 3.60 per share for the business year 2024, as proposed by the Board of Directors.

The administrative bodies of Sika AG were granted discharge.

The shareholders re-elected all previous members of the Board of Directors, other than Monika Ribar who did not stand for re-election, as well as its Chair Thierry F.J. Vanlacker for another one-year term of office. Kwok Wang Ng was newly elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. Further, the shareholders re-elected Justin M. Howell, Gordana Landén, and Paul Schuler as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a one-year term of office.

KPMG AG were re-elected as auditors and Jost Windlin was re-elected as independent proxy.

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2024 Compensation Report. Further, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board's and the Group Management's future compensation as well as the 2024 Sustainability Report.

Further, the shareholders resolved an amendment of the articles of association to replace the compensation cap for the variable compensation of the group management with separate limits for the performance bonus and the long term incentive plan.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

