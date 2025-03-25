Johnny Damon Brings Championship-Level Hydration to Miami FC with A-GAME

MIAMI, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME, the ultimate in hydration beverage, founded by champion athlete Johnny Damon has announced today that they will be the official sports hydration drink for Miami FC, the longest-tenured professional soccer club in Miami.

This deal will bring A-GAME’s formula of high-quality ingredients — including honey, sea salt for natural electrolytes, eight essential vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates to Miami FC players of all ages. The great-tasting drink will also be available for fans at the stadium, and the brand will be displayed prominently during home matches.

“Growing up in Florida, I know how important it is to keep your body hydrated and fueled to perform your best on the field,” said A-GAME founder Johnny Damon. “We are thrilled to bring the highest quality hydration on the market to Miami FC, and to help them be a championship soccer club on and off the field in whatever way we can.”

“Miami FC is proud to bring on A-GAME as our official sports hydration drink,” stated Nathan Krum, Vice President of Commercial Operations. “Not only are we excited to introduce this drink to our players and fans, but we are even more thrilled to be partnering with a company that understands the importance of providing the proper ingredients for athletes of all ages.”

Damon was originally inspired to get into the beverage industry while he was still a professional baseball player after hearing news of multiple Florida student-athletes passing away from dehydration and overexertion. Damon worked for years to develop an A-GAME formula that keeps athletes hydrated naturally.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Gary Brecka, renowned biologist and biohacker; Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer; Tracy Lawrence; and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com .

About Miami FC

Miami FC is Miami’s longest-tenured professional soccer club, owned by Silva International Investments’ owner Riccardo Silva. Ahead of the 2020 season, the club joined the United Soccer League's Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world, reaching a population of more than 84 million and fueling the growth of the game across North America. For more information on The Miami Football Club, visit www.miamifc.com and follow us on socials @themiamifc.

For media inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway: mcaraway@drinkagame.com.