RAPID + TCT 2025 Brings Together The Best in Additive Manufacturing

DETROIT, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID + TCT 2025, North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D printing event, is happening April 8-10, 2025, at Detroit’s Huntington Place. This premier event will bring together the brightest minds in AM, offering three days of innovation, networking, and expert-led conferences.

Explore over 400 exhibiting companies showcasing the latest industrial 3D printing technologies and applications through highly visual, often interactive exhibits on the RAPID + TCT showfloor. Discover real-world manufacturing solutions from the industry’s experts.

"The best way to learn about new products and technologies is to see them in person,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer at SME. “At RAPID + TCT 2025, attendees will not only see new product launches and listen to industry experts, but also have the opportunity to participate in live demonstrations, engage in technical discussions, gain hands-on experience, and discover how AM is transforming production across industries.”

This year’s exhibitor lineup includes industry powerhouses and emerging innovators specializing in industrial 3D printing hardware, software, materials, and services. Attendees can look forward to:

Formlabs , the world’s largest supplier of professional stereolithography and selective laser sintering 3D printers, is set to make a major impact at RAPID + TCT 2025. Formlabs will debut live printing, showcasing their newly launched Form 4 and Form 4L printers in action. Marking its 10th year at RAPID + TCT, Formlabs will introduce its fourth-generation printing ecosystem, featuring the Form 4—an ultra-fast masked SLA 3D printer with unmatched reliability and part accuracy—and the Form 4L, a large-format powerhouse built for industrial production.



Other notable exhibitors include ADDiTEC, EOS, HP 3D, Nikon SLM Solutions, 3D Systems and more. The full exhibitor list and booth locations can be found at rapid3devent.com .

This year, RAPID + TCT 2025 will take place alongside SME’s AeroDef Manufacturing, SAE’s World Congress Experience (WCX), and America Makes’ Technical Review & Exchange (TRX), bringing together four world-class manufacturing events under one roof. This colocation provides attendees with access to over 600 manufacturers, showcasing advancements in additive manufacturing, smart technologies, and mobility solutions.

Visit rapid3devent.com to learn more about the advancements taking place at RAPID + TCT 2025 and register for the event. Stay up to date on all things AM by following us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About RAPID + TCT 2025

For 35 years, SME and RAPID have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd (rapidnews.com) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.