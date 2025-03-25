LiTime Wraps Up a Successful Bassmaster Classic Expo with Game-Changing Universal Marine Battery Solution

Shenzhen, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global innovator in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, made waves at the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo (March 21-23, Booth 5204) with its revolutionary universal marine battery solution. Designed to support boats from 0.5kW to 30kW+, the system’s "Unlimited Power, Seamless Compatibility" concept captured the attention of professional anglers and boat owners, redefining expectations for marine electrification.

Four Key Highlights: From Technological Innovation to Enhanced User Experience

Lightweight Technology Sparks Industry Debate

At the LiTime Bicap Battle event, professional anglers took on a side-by-side lifting challenge, each holding a LiTime lithium battery in both hands—a demonstration that shattered expectations for high-capacity marine batteries. With a weight reduction of two-thirds compared to traditional lead-acid batteries (75 lbs vs. LiTime’s 24.25 lbs), the stark difference sparked industry-wide discussion.

Professional angler Goodman_Fishing highlighted LiTime’s lightweight innovation, describing it as a game-changer for modern boat power solutions. As a trailblazer in battery weight reduction, LiTime continues to lead the industry. Following the success of the Mini and Mini Smart series, the brand is preparing to launch the 12V 100Ah Xtra-Mini series at the end of the month. Featuring a more compact footprint and even lighter design, the new series is set to push the limits of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology — further solidifying LiTime’s reputation as an industry leader.

Full-Scenario Product Matrix Makes Its Debut

At the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, LiTime’s full-range marine battery lineup took center stage, showcasing cutting-edge solutions that redefine power for fishing boats, trolling motors, and electric outboards. Among the highlights were three in-demand products:

16V Lithium Battery — Optimized for Fish Finders & Marine Electronics

Specifically designed for fish finders, marine radars, and sonar systems, LiTime’s upgraded 16V battery eliminates trolling motor interference with its separate power design, ensuring clearer imaging and 25% greater efficiency. As an advanced alternative to 12V batteries, it delivers extended runtime while Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows users to monitor battery health and control discharge settings via the LiTime App. Engineered for extreme durability, the 30A BMS system provides 20+ layers of protection, and EV-grade LiFePO4 cells support 4,000+ deep cycles, offering a 10-year lifespan and an industry-leading 62.9Wh/lb energy density.

36V Lithium Battery — High-Power Performance for Trolling Motors

Built for 100-120lb trolling motors, the LiTime 36V 50Ah battery features Bluetooth 5.0 for real-time battery management, allowing users to monitor power levels and control discharge remotely. Its high-capacity 60A discharge rate (30 minutes max) ensures smooth, uninterrupted performance, while low-temperature protection extends battery longevity. The IP65-rated waterproof and dustproof design makes it ideal for harsh marine environments. Supporting up to 15,000 deep cycles, this battery offers a 10-year lifespan and a 10.85% increase in energy density (57.93Wh/lb). With 4P1S expandability, it scales up to a 38.4V 200Ah system, providing 2.1 times more power than lead-acid batteries while reducing weight by 65%.

Electric Outboard Battery — Powering Next-Gen Electric Marine Systems

Designed for 24V, 36V, 48V, and 60V electric outboard motors, the LiTime 12V 100Ah OBM battery is also compatible with trolling motors, solar setups, RVs, and off-grid applications. Supporting a 5S5P configuration, it scales to a 60V 500Ah system (up to 32kWh), capable of powering 51HP motors. With 1280Wh energy storage & 1280W output, it replaces two traditional 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries. Its 100A BMS handles surge loads of 120A (3 min), 300A (10s), and 500A (1s), ensuring high-performance power delivery. Built with EV-grade LiFePO4 cells, the battery supports 4,000+ deep cycles at 100% DOD, offering long-term reliability. The IP65 waterproof and dustproof build, along with UL1973, FCC, CE, RoHS, and UN38.3 certifications, solidifies its position as a top-tier marine power solution.

Fishing Pros & Influencers Share Real-World Success with LiTime Batteries

At the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, top fishing personalities took the stage to showcase how LiTime’s lithium battery technology is transforming the angling experience.

Renowned angler Michael shared his journey of upgrading to a fully lithium-powered fishing boat, emphasizing how switching from a 12V dual-purpose starting battery to a 24V propulsion system eliminated fuel costs and maintenance hassles.

Women’s angling ambassador Paige Galea highlighted the significant weight advantage of LiTime batteries, noting that her electric kayak now runs for days without adding extra strain during transport.

Beyond product showcases, LiTime’s interactive booth became a major expo attraction. The Lucky Spin Wheel event drew long lines of eager participants, while the Catch & Match Challenge, featuring bass-shaped fridge magnets, engaged anglers and families with eco-education on sustainable fishing and marine conservation.

User Feedback: Dual Recognition for Performance & Value

"Unmatched Cost-Performance" — Fishing pro Goodman_Fishing praised LiTime’s triple-charging system and full-voltage compatibility, noting that power components from 12V to 36V are perfectly optimized, with exceptionally fast Bluetooth response.

"The Lightweight Game-Changer" — Leaders in the kayak fishing community highlighted LiTime’s impact, emphasizing how traditional batteries once occupied a third of their cargo space, while LiTime’s lightweight design now allows for more gear and extended time on the water.

LiTime is Redefining Marine Electrification with Seamless, Plug-and-Play Upgrades

From the overwhelming response at the Bassmaster Expo to real-world performance validation from users, LiTime has once again demonstrated that the future of marine electrification is not about replacing entire systems—it’s about effortless, intelligent upgrades.

With modular design, intelligent BMS technology, and all-scenario compatibility, LiTime’s marine lithium battery is redefining power and vessel boundaries—whether for a 0.5kW kayak or a 30kW+ commercial boat, users can simply select the right battery, connect in just five minutes, and unlock clean, long-lasting power.

As LiTime CEO put it:

"We are not disruptors—we are enablers. When every boat, big or small, can transition seamlessly to electric power, marine conservation will no longer be a choice—it will be a movement.”

What started as a weight-reduction breakthrough has now grown into a full-scale shift in the marine energy industry, redefining sustainable power solutions for the future of boating.

About LiTime

LiTime is a company with 15 years of experience in the new energy storage sector. Focused on user needs and powered by technological innovation, LiTime continually pushes forward in its mission to deliver the best value in lithium iron phosphate batteries. To date, LiTime’s battery technology has earned more than 380 product certifications. Guided by the brand philosophy of "Life & Discovery," LiTime stands as an industry leader, dedicated to providing green, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions, while making a significant contribution to reducing the global carbon footprint and reshaping the power grid landscape.

