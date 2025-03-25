Navigator Gas Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

LONDON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Form 20-F can be downloaded using the link below and is available on our website (www.navigatorgas.com) in the ‘Investors Centre’ section under ‘Financials’ then ‘SEC Filings’. Shareholders may request a hard copy at no cost using the contact details listed below.

2024 Form 20-F Annual Report

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 59 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 28 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

For media enquiries or further information, please contact:

Alexander Walster

Head of ESG & Communications

Email: communications@navigatorgas.com

Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114

Navigator Gas Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@navigatorgas.com, randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com

333 Clay Street, Suite 2400, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1 713 373 6197, +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

Category: Financial