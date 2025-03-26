Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fortrea and Ibotta and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) and Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

On March 3, 2025, Fortrea announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, disclosing that projects from before the Company's spin-off from LabCorp are "late in their life cycle [and] have less revenue and less profitability than expected for 2025" and that "post-spin work is not coming on fast enough to offset the pre-spin contract economics." Fortrea also said this "older versus newer mix issue will continue to negatively impact [the Company's] financial performance during 2025." On this news, Fortrea's stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 25.05%, to close at $10.38 per share on March 3, 2025.

For more information on the Fortrea investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FTRE

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

On February 26, 2025, after market hours, Investing.com published an article entitled "Ibotta shares plunge 30% as Q4 earnings miss, Q1 guidance disappoints." This article stated, in pertinent part, that Ibotta "saw its shares tumble [. . .] after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations and providing weak guidance for the first quarter of 2025." Following this news, Ibotta stock dropped $29.08 per share, or 46%, to close at $34.01 on February 27, 2025.

For more information on the Ibotta investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IBTA

