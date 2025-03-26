Mowi ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2024

Mowi has today published its 2024 Integrated Annual Report, including sustainability reporting and complete 2024 annual accounts with notes. The integrated report is attached, available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and has been published on www.mowi.com/investors/reports/

The Green Financing Impact Report in relation to Mowi’s Green Bond issuance has also been published today and is available on our website www.mowi.com/investors/share-and-bond/bonds/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





