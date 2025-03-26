Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners enters partnership with GC Storage Services for 2.3GW pipeline of large-scale battery storage projects in Italy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Flagship Fund CI V, has entered a new partnership with Italian developer GC Storage Services (GCSS) - an operating platform set up by Ikigai Energy and Agnoli Giuggioli - for a 2.3GW pipeline of large-scale batteries in Italy. The projects are spread across Northern and Southern Italy, with the first expected to reach ready-to-build in 2025.

Batteries are becoming a prominent part of CIP’s portfolio with recent investments in the UK, US, Chile, and Australia, and the addition of the Italian pipeline marks CIP’s growth into selected continental European markets where the system need for batteries is clear. Italy has a supportive regulatory framework allowing CIP to leverage its growing experience in the storage sector to successfully deliver these large infrastructure projects.

Italy is expected to grow into one of Europe’s largest battery markets enabling it to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets, decarbonising the power system whilst ensuring security of supply. The business case underpinning this pipeline is facilitated by the long-term contracted revenue offered by the Capacity Market (primarily in the North of Italy) and the MACSE auctions to be held in the South.

Nischal Agarwal, Partner at CIP, said: “The partnership with GCSS is a great opportunity for us to expand our pipeline of utility scale battery storage projects and to enter the promising Italian market. Italy has a clear need for storage and the enabling market and regulatory mechanisms are being put in place to make battery storage projects commercially attractive.”



Roberto Castiglioni, CEO of GCSS, said: “Together with Agnoli Giuggioli (AG), we created GCSS with the objective of developing one of Italy’s largest and most bankable battery storage platforms. Leveraging our UK expertise and AG’s deep local regulatory knowledge, we are building a portfolio of strategically distributed sites across key Italian zones. Partnering with such an experienced investor like CIP allows us to deliver projects that sets new standards for energy storage in Italy.”

CIP’s fifth flagship fund, CI V, held final close in March 2025 and exceeded the target of EUR 12 billion. The fund aims to invest in the energy transition across a range of technologies, from wind and solar PV to battery storage, across low-risk OECD countries in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. CI V has so far made six final investment decisions (FIDs) committing 60% of the fund, ensuring fast deployment of capital and significant value creation early in the fund lifetime.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.



CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 32 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2500 employees across platforms and projects globally. For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Ikigai Energy

Ikigai Energy was set up in 2018 to develop projects to deliver the energy transition and decarbonise critical infrastructure. The company is part of the Ikigai Group, comprising of Ikigai Capital, the advisory arm, and Ikigai Axl, the venture investment vehicle. Ikigai Group, headquartered in London, has been involved in battery storage since its inception in the UK market, supporting large institutional investors in their investment in flexibility. The company delivers advisory services and development on decarbonisation of key infrastructure projects like airports, ports, networks, water utilities, logistics and data centre. For more information visit ikigai.energy

About Agnoli Giuggioli

Agnoli e Giuggioli has built extensive experience in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, since 2008. Its expertise spans the entire authorization process required for the development, construction, and operation of energy infrastructure, ensuring full regulatory compliance and optimizing project timelines. As a result, the firm possesses in-depth knowledge of complex administrative procedures and excels in engaging with key stakeholders at local, national, and international levels.