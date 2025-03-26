Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 16 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
26 March 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 – 25 March 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|40,550
|115,258,119
|19 March 2025
|900
|3,246.73
|2,922,057
|20 March 2025
|1,000
|3,231.06
|3,231,060
|21 March 2025
|1,000
|3,144.87
|3,144,870
|24 March 2025
|1,000
|3,149.60
|3,149,600
|25 March 2025
|1,000
|3,143.94
|3,143,940
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|45,450
|130,849,646
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 567,463 B shares corresponding to 2.62 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 March 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
