Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Depth to the West and Near Pit to the East

MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone from the 2,000m level:
    • Hole DZG-SF-24-228 intercepted 3,794 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 10.0 meters (“m”)
    • Hole DZG-SF-24-353 intercepted 572 g/t Ag over 13.0m
  • In the open-pit area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-413 intercepted 1,001 g/t Ag over 28.0m, including 2,787 g/t Ag over 7.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-452 intercepted 1,364 g/t Ag over 14.0m, including 2,433 g/t Ag over 6.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-232 intercepted 1,054 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 2,063 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-401 intercepted 3,565 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-155 intercepted 755 g/t Ag over 13.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-399 intercepted 1,298 g/t Ag over 7.0m, including 2,081 g/t Ag over 4.0m
  • At depth near the granite contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-203 intercepted 911 g/t Ag over 10.0m, including 4,855 g/t Ag over 1.5m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-209 intercepted 1,756 g/t Ag over 4.5m including 6,800 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-259 intercepted 1,082 g/t Ag over 8.5m, including 2,133 g/t Ag over 2.7m
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-290 intercepted 823 g/t Ag over 10.0m and 2,055 g/t Ag over 4.5m
  • 2,653m of the 2025 exploration program drilled year to date

"Today's high-grade silver drill results, particularly holes ZG-SF-24-290 and ZG-SF-24-259 near the granite contact, confirm the presence of an additional high-grade zone to the west by the fault, reinforcing the potential to expand Zgounder resources at depth,” said Benoit La Salle, Aya Gold & Silver President & CEO. “In addition, high-grade intercepts near the open-pit, including ZG-RC-24-413 and ZG-RC-24-452, confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralization to the east, supporting our confidence in extending the open-pit operation. With two underground rigs and one RC rig currently active, we expect a steady flow of results in the coming months to further enhance our understanding and resource potential."

Included in this release are results from 490 holes, which include 27 surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 192 underground DDH, 198 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 37 T28 and 36 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength Ag x width
   (g/t)(m) 
Surface DDH
ZG-24-12826.032.09606.05 760
Including30.032.024282.04 856
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-203176.0186.091110.09 106
Including180.5182.04 8551.57 282
ZG-SF-24-209299.0303.51 7564.57 900
Including300.0301.06 8001.06 800
ZG-SF-24-21965.070.01 1475.05 734
Including65.067.52 1742.55 434
ZG-SF-24-22397.0108.043911.04 832
ZG-SF-24-25966.074.51 0828.59 197
Including67.570.22 1332.75 760
ZG-SF-25-290275.0285.082310.08 228
ZG-SF-25-290297.5302.02 0554.59 246
DZG-SF-24-2286.016.03 79410.037 940
DZG-SF-24-32552.058.01 1136.06 675
DZG-SF-24-35346.559.557213.07 430
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-1550.013.075513.09 812
ZG-RC-24-1690.017.048417.08 220
ZG-RC-24-2320.011.01 05411.011 596
Including0.05.02 0635.010 316
ZG-RC-24-35419.031.066412.07 969
Including22.025.01 7933.05 380
ZG-RC-24-3901.06.09715.04 856
ZG-RC-24-39963.070.01 2987.09 085
Including64.068.02 0814.08 324
ZG-RC-24-40117.020.03 5653.010 696
ZG-RC-24-41310.038.01 00128.028 026
Including26.033.02 7877.019 512
ZG-RC-24-42442.044.03 7332.07 466
ZG-RC-24-45239.053.01 36414.019 100
Including45.051.02 4336.014 596
ZG-RC-24-4710.07.08267.05 780
ZG-RC-24-4910.015.053815.08 068
Including4.010.09496.05 692
ZG-RC-25-41227.037.074510.07 452
ZG-RC-25-44911.015.01 3474.05 388
Underground T28
T28-24-5257.212.01 3974.86 706
Underground YAK
YAK-24-1431.221.638220.47 784
YAK-24-14413.225.252012.06 238
YAK-24-1523.69.61 5326.09 192


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

FIgure 1

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “confirm”, “potential”, “expand”, “confidence”, “extend”, “expect”, “enhance”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to extend strikes, expand resources at depth, expand open pit operations, obtain results in the coming months to enhance our understanding of the resource potential, increasing ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLengthAg x width
   (g/t)(m) 
Surface DDH
ZG-24-10976.080.01244.0496
ZG-24-10984.084.51320.566
ZG-24-11266.070.51054.5474
ZG-24-11278.079.5761.5114
ZG-24-11291.598.31326.8896
ZG-24-119110.0112.82912.8815
ZG-24-1222.64.01401.4196
ZG-24-1231.710.24048.53 437
ZG-24-1244.26.53612.3831
ZG-24-1253.37.31674.0668
ZG-24-1270.02.81112.8312
ZG-24-12723.024.53581.5538
ZG-24-1283.03.72640.7185
ZG-24-12826.032.09606.05 760
Including30.032.02 4282.04 856
ZG-24-12843.544.01440.572
ZG-24-1325.38.02132.7575
ZG-24-1385.56.0780.539
ZG-24-1387.08.0761.076
ZG-24-13814.015.0801.080
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-17953.155.01 1021.92 093
ZG-SF-24-200257.0265.03758.03 002
ZG-SF-24-201139.0140.51641.5246
ZG-SF-24-201149.0150.52121.5318
ZG-SF-24-201155.5162.51387.0964
ZG-SF-24-201165.5167.0801.5120
ZG-SF-24-203150.0151.0881.088
ZG-SF-24-203155.0156.5751.5113
ZG-SF-24-203176.0186.091110.09 106
Including180.5182.04 8551.57 282
ZG-SF-24-203195.5197.0771.5116
ZG-SF-24-207157.5164.06216.54 038
Including158.5160.02 0361.53 054
ZG-SF-24-207166.5168.0761.5114
ZG-SF-24-208144.5145.51561.0156
ZG-SF-24-209299.0303.51 7564.57 900
Including300.0301.06 8001.06 800
ZG-SF-24-209311.0312.5801.5120
ZG-SF-24-210141.5144.5983.0294
ZG-SF-24-210150.0151.0921.092
ZG-SF-24-213246.5251.02284.51 024
ZG-SF-24-213255.5256.51681.0168
ZG-SF-24-215148.5150.02201.5330
ZG-SF-24-21690.091.52361.5354
ZG-SF-24-216100.7101.7791.079
ZG-SF-24-217124.0125.53041.5456
ZG-SF-24-217126.0126.51040.552
ZG-SF-24-21957.560.01122.5279
ZG-SF-24-21965.070.01 1475.05 734
Including65.067.52 1742.55 434
ZG-SF-24-21982.083.01591.0159
ZG-SF-24-220311.0315.01074.0428
ZG-SF-24-22384.086.0922.0184
ZG-SF-24-22389.092.01183.0354
ZG-SF-24-22397.0108.043911.04 832
Including97.0101.09164.03 664
ZG-SF-24-224129.0130.11001.1110
ZG-SF-24-227108.0109.52121.5318
ZG-SF-24-228279.5284.04994.52 244
ZG-SF-24-228302.5305.5983.0294
ZG-SF-24-228326.0327.01401.0140
ZG-SF-24-22960.562.04001.5600
ZG-SF-24-230243.5244.4770.969
ZG-SF-24-232153.0154.52801.5420
ZG-SF-24-232184.5185.63 1761.13 494
ZG-SF-24-23531.033.01642.0328
ZG-SF-24-23564.069.55365.52 948
ZG-SF-24-24366.267.44751.2570
ZG-SF-24-24745.047.46252.41 501
ZG-SF-24-24977.078.01 2441.01 244
ZG-SF-24-25050.552.0801.5120
ZG-SF-24-25148.054.02046.01 224
ZG-SF-24-25162.263.51041.3135
ZG-SF-24-25234.038.06534.02 610
ZG-SF-24-25244.045.52281.5342
ZG-SF-24-25255.556.52901.0290
ZG-SF-24-25273.073.56720.5336
ZG-SF-24-256132.0133.0881.088
ZG-SF-24-256134.5136.02 7201.54 080
ZG-SF-24-256139.0140.5841.5126
ZG-SF-24-25960.562.01121.5168
ZG-SF-24-25966.074.51 0828.59 197
Including67.570.22 1332.75 760
ZG-SF-24-25994.096.01002.0200
ZG-SF-24-26145.551.54016.02 406
ZG-SF-24-262116.5117.0760.538
ZG-SF-24-26316.017.52041.5306
ZG-SF-24-264113.0114.51041.5156
ZG-SF-24-26739.541.5822.0164
ZG-SF-24-268235.8237.31081.5162
ZG-SF-24-26978.580.0841.5126
ZG-SF-24-26986.090.03884.01 553
ZG-SF-24-26994.094.5840.542
ZG-SF-24-26997.0100.02133.0640
ZG-SF-24-27256.057.51041.5156
ZG-SF-24-278100.0101.51111.5166
ZG-SF-24-28194.597.41 0332.92 994
Including95.096.51 7411.52 612
ZG-SF-24-28485.085.51600.580
ZG-SF-24-28492.593.51841.0184
ZG-SF-24-28495.095.5760.538
ZG-SF-24-28497.097.51600.580
ZG-SF-24-286117.5121.01513.5528
ZG-SF-24-286127.0128.52081.5312
ZG-SF-24-286130.0130.51130.557
ZG-SF-24-286131.5132.0920.546
ZG-SF-25-290213.0214.01921.0192
ZG-SF-25-290223.0224.02201.0220
ZG-SF-25-290275.0285.082310.08 228
Including279.0281.02 2522.04 504
ZG-SF-25-290290.5291.53561.0356
ZG-SF-25-290297.5302.02 0554.59 246
ZG-SF-25-29170.871.32300.5115
DZG-SF-24-15633.536.54603.01 380
DZG-SF-24-15655.556.52441.0244
DZG-SF-24-16767.569.01161.5174
DZG-SF-24-19039.040.52121.5318
DZG-SF-24-19234.035.52161.5324
DZG-SF-24-20322.023.0881.088
DZG-SF-24-20328.029.0801.080
DZG-SF-24-20528.031.02723.0816
DZG-SF-24-20622.531.52619.02 350
Including24.525.51 2921.01 292
DZG-SF-24-20934.037.54463.51 560
DZG-SF-24-22030.534.59924.03 966
Including30.531.52 3601.02 360
DZG-SF-24-22038.540.01481.5222
DZG-SF-24-22046.548.03081.5462
DZG-SF-24-22228.530.02681.5402
DZG-SF-24-2286.016.03 79410.037 940
DZG-SF-24-24859.560.51881.0188
DZG-SF-24-24862.563.5921.092
DZG-SF-24-24867.068.5881.5132
DZG-SF-24-25431.037.0886.0530
DZG-SF-24-25441.543.01481.5222
DZG-SF-24-25446.047.5841.5126
DZG-SF-24-25455.056.51401.5210
DZG-SF-24-2626.07.03441.0344
DZG-SF-24-26663.065.51 1872.52 968
DZG-SF-24-2683.04.51121.5168
DZG-SF-24-26820.021.54921.5738
DZG-SF-24-26826.529.03642.5910
DZG-SF-24-26846.048.5952.5238
DZG-SF-24-26910.513.51113.0332
DZG-SF-24-26919.521.04961.5744
DZG-SF-24-26937.041.03374.01 348
DZG-SF-24-26948.049.0881.088
DZG-SF-24-26963.065.01602.0320
DZG-SF-24-27027.532.58265.04 128
Including29.532.51 2363.03 708
DZG-SF-24-28246.047.51001.5150
DZG-SF-24-29528.530.0981.5147
DZG-SF-24-29549.551.0961.5144
DZG-SF-24-29719.026.01967.01 370
Including19.020.06221.0622
DZG-SF-24-29739.547.03427.52 562
DZG-SF-24-29755.560.03574.51 605
Including56.557.58681.0868
DZG-SF-24-30354.556.52792.0558
DZG-SF-24-32023.524.51801.0180
DZG-SF-24-32033.535.01721.5258
DZG-SF-24-32151.553.5942.0188
DZG-SF-24-32213.515.01241.5186
DZG-SF-24-32352.557.02544.51 142
DZG-SF-24-32443.046.0943.0282
DZG-SF-24-32449.050.02521.0252
DZG-SF-24-32515.022.02617.01 825
DZG-SF-24-32522.523.0840.542
DZG-SF-24-32537.038.51 6881.52 532
DZG-SF-24-32545.547.01 6081.52 412
DZG-SF-24-32552.058.01 1136.06 675
DZG-SF-24-32615.518.54933.01 480
DZG-SF-24-32654.055.01721.0172
DZG-SF-24-3325.58.06312.51 578
DZG-SF-24-33239.541.01161.5174
DZG-SF-24-3330.01.51361.5204
DZG-SF-24-33312.013.5761.5114
DZG-SF-24-33322.524.0881.5132
DZG-SF-24-33325.527.0921.5138
DZG-SF-24-33328.530.0921.5138
DZG-SF-24-33410.513.51923.0576
DZG-SF-24-33416.518.0801.5120
DZG-SF-24-3366.07.51401.5210
DZG-SF-24-33644.047.51233.5432
DZG-SF-24-33843.045.52992.5748
DZG-SF-24-33947.553.51876.01 124
DZG-SF-24-34324.025.51 0441.51 566
DZG-SF-24-34348.049.51281.5192
DZG-SF-24-34548.554.51546.0921
DZG-SF-24-34630.538.01417.51 056
DZG-SF-24-34644.045.51201.5180
DZG-SF-24-34648.554.51516.0906
DZG-SF-24-34716.519.51423.0426
DZG-SF-24-34813.516.51003.0300
DZG-SF-24-34823.024.51281.5192
DZG-SF-24-34827.529.02041.5306
DZG-SF-24-34836.537.51161.0116
DZG-SF-24-34844.547.51223.0366
DZG-SF-24-34855.057.01782.0356
DZG-SF-24-34929.030.5961.5144
DZG-SF-24-35054.556.01 0131.51 520
DZG-SF-24-35220.021.0841.084
DZG-SF-24-35346.559.557213.07 430
Including53.555.01 3761.52 064
DZG-SF-24-35417.018.02021.0202
DZG-SF-24-35452.060.34398.33 640
Including52.053.51 3911.52 086
DZG-SF-24-35652.554.05801.5870
DZG-SF-24-35743.545.0981.5147
DZG-SF-24-35759.060.01021.0102
DZG-SF-24-35855.056.51121.5168
DZG-SF-24-36136.037.54401.5660
DZG-SF-24-3640.01.01211.0121
DZG-SF-24-3668.59.51721.0172
DZG-SF-24-37210.512.02081.5312
DZG-SF-24-37642.043.01981.0198
DZG-SF-24-37653.555.04481.5672
DZG-SF-24-37922.524.01321.5198
DZG-SF-24-37954.056.51 2432.53 108
Including54.055.02 8401.02 840
DZG-SF-24-38164.065.01041.0104
DZG-SF-24-38538.039.01001.0100
DZG-SF-24-38541.042.0961.096
DZG-SF-24-38545.046.5921.5138
DZG-SF-24-38570.571.51441.0144
DZG-SF-24-38684.085.51 0251.51 538
DZG-SF-24-38688.590.04951.5742
DZG-SF-24-38918.019.5751.5113
DZG-SF-24-39174.078.53514.51 578
DZG-SF-24-39723.525.0841.5126
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-1465.014.05279.04 744
Including8.010.01 3582.02 716
ZG-RC-24-14628.031.05553.01 664
ZG-RC-24-14635.041.07276.04 360
Including36.038.01 5202.03 040
ZG-RC-24-14652.053.02081.0208
ZG-RC-24-1550.013.075513.09 812
ZG-RC-24-15523.024.01321.0132
ZG-RC-24-15526.028.03122.0624
ZG-RC-24-15584.085.02 1601.02 160
ZG-RC-24-15636.046.020210.02 020
ZG-RC-24-1690.017.048417.08 220
ZG-RC-24-19481.083.01 5802.03 160
ZG-RC-24-20241.042.0781.078
ZG-RC-24-2041.04.02893.0868
ZG-RC-24-2075.06.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-2180.07.01417.0984
ZG-RC-24-21850.053.01033.0308
ZG-RC-24-2310.01.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-23117.019.01082.0216
ZG-RC-24-2320.011.01 05411.011 596
Including0.05.02 0635.010 316
ZG-RC-24-2333.06.0843.0252
ZG-RC-24-23311.013.0782.0156
ZG-RC-24-24519.020.0941.094
ZG-RC-24-2560.02.0902.0179
ZG-RC-24-2564.07.01113.0332
ZG-RC-24-25721.022.0781.078
ZG-RC-24-2730.01.03681.0368
ZG-RC-24-27991.092.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-28347.048.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-2870.01.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-29217.018.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-29221.022.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-2961.03.01022.0204
ZG-RC-24-29614.015.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-2981.04.01273.0380
ZG-RC-24-3005.06.01801.0180
ZG-RC-24-30013.015.04422.0884
ZG-RC-24-3070.01.03161.0316
ZG-RC-24-31146.047.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-31155.058.02753.0824
ZG-RC-24-35419.031.066412.07 969
Including22.025.01 7933.05 380
ZG-RC-24-35434.035.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-35438.039.01321.0132
ZG-RC-24-3599.011.01 1982.02 396
ZG-RC-24-35917.018.01041.0104
ZG-RC-24-35922.023.02721.0272
ZG-RC-24-3632.07.02045.01 021
ZG-RC-24-36313.019.01776.01 059
ZG-RC-24-36336.037.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-36342.047.02035.01 013
ZG-RC-24-36366.067.01361.0136
ZG-RC-24-36724.025.01601.0160
ZG-RC-24-36731.034.01613.0484
ZG-RC-24-37110.011.0851.085
ZG-RC-24-37114.017.01563.0467
ZG-RC-24-37120.021.01421.0142
ZG-RC-24-37544.047.04433.01 328
ZG-RC-24-37548.049.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-37720.021.02481.0248
ZG-RC-24-37746.047.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-37939.040.05081.0508
ZG-RC-24-38010.013.07323.02 196
ZG-RC-24-38114.015.01041.0104
ZG-RC-24-38123.027.01004.0400
ZG-RC-24-38166.067.02641.0264
ZG-RC-24-3820.05.01855.0924
ZG-RC-24-38214.026.015012.01 800
ZG-RC-24-38242.043.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-38252.053.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-38255.056.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-38259.060.01481.0148
ZG-RC-24-38262.063.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-38523.024.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-38526.027.01881.0188
ZG-RC-24-38530.035.02235.01 116
ZG-RC-24-3880.01.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-38927.029.04562.0911
ZG-RC-24-38936.038.01052.0209
ZG-RC-24-3901.06.09715.04 856
Including1.04.01 4953.04 484
ZG-RC-24-39016.018.07082.01 416
ZG-RC-24-3911.06.01405.0700
ZG-RC-24-39617.018.01361.0136
ZG-RC-24-39743.049.01236.0736
ZG-RC-24-39818.019.02081.0208
ZG-RC-24-39947.049.03662.0732
ZG-RC-24-39963.070.01 2987.09 085
Including64.068.02 0814.08 324
ZG-RC-24-40013.014.08861.0886
ZG-RC-24-40043.044.04 7201.04 720
ZG-RC-24-4011.02.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-40111.013.0942.0188
ZG-RC-24-40117.020.03 5653.010 696
ZG-RC-24-40153.054.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-40583.084.0781.078
ZG-RC-24-40843.045.01 3682.02 736
ZG-RC-24-4098.015.03287.02 296
ZG-RC-24-4110.04.01634.0654
ZG-RC-24-41310.038.01 00128.028 026
Including26.033.02 7877.019 512
ZG-RC-24-41342.043.01321.0132
ZG-RC-24-4159.010.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-41524.031.01447.01 008
ZG-RC-24-41546.047.01301.0130
ZG-RC-24-4181.02.02761.0276
ZG-RC-24-4183.04.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-4186.07.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-4190.016.015216.02 432
ZG-RC-24-4224.09.01055.0524
ZG-RC-24-42212.013.02361.0236
ZG-RC-24-42216.017.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-4230.02.03362.0672
ZG-RC-24-4243.04.01241.0124
ZG-RC-24-42431.032.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-42442.044.03 7332.07 466
ZG-RC-24-42553.054.04081.0408
ZG-RC-24-4280.013.024413.03 168
ZG-RC-24-4290.09.01729.01 552
ZG-RC-24-42916.017.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-4320.03.01723.0516
ZG-RC-24-4324.05.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-4330.05.02345.01 168
ZG-RC-24-43314.015.01561.0156
ZG-RC-24-43546.049.04573.01 372
ZG-RC-24-43611.012.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-43616.021.01275.0636
ZG-RC-24-4382.03.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-43832.034.0882.0176
ZG-RC-24-4393.05.02762.0552
ZG-RC-24-4415.07.02422.0484
ZG-RC-24-44116.017.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-44122.023.02881.0288
ZG-RC-24-44137.039.02002.0400
ZG-RC-24-44424.025.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-4453.04.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-4459.011.0942.0188
ZG-RC-24-4464.05.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-44615.016.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-44618.019.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-44660.061.01721.0172
ZG-RC-24-44669.070.01841.0184
ZG-RC-24-4483.04.07361.0736
ZG-RC-24-44821.022.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-44825.026.03761.0376
ZG-RC-24-45033.034.04321.0432
ZG-RC-24-45053.055.03722.0744
ZG-RC-24-4520.09.01969.01 768
ZG-RC-24-45210.011.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-45217.018.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-45219.021.0982.0196
ZG-RC-24-45227.028.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-45229.030.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-45232.033.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-45234.035.05681.0568
ZG-RC-24-45239.053.01 36414.019 100
Including45.051.02 4336.014 596
ZG-RC-24-45318.019.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-45324.025.01201.0120
ZG-RC-24-45333.034.01201.0120
ZG-RC-24-45337.038.01201.0120
ZG-RC-24-45367.068.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-4550.05.01775.0884
ZG-RC-24-4560.01.02681.0268
ZG-RC-24-4569.022.014513.01 888
ZG-RC-24-4579.012.01183.0354
ZG-RC-24-45723.024.03641.0364
ZG-RC-24-4590.01.01681.0168
ZG-RC-24-4610.01.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-4613.04.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-4618.09.01521.0152
ZG-RC-24-46114.015.01481.0148
ZG-RC-24-4630.08.02658.02 116
ZG-RC-24-46313.014.01521.0152
ZG-RC-24-46324.025.01161.0116
ZG-RC-24-46347.049.04862.0972
ZG-RC-24-4640.01.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-46515.016.01801.0180
ZG-RC-24-4691.08.03167.02 212
ZG-RC-24-4703.04.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-47011.020.01909.01 708
ZG-RC-24-4710.07.08267.05 780
ZG-RC-24-47114.015.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-47212.013.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-47226.027.01521.0152
ZG-RC-24-4760.04.01284.0510
ZG-RC-24-47648.049.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-4860.01.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-4910.015.053815.08 068
Including4.010.09496.05 692
ZG-RC-24-49117.018.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-49119.020.01561.0156
ZG-RC-24-49124.025.03521.0352
ZG-RC-24-49133.049.011916.01 904
ZG-RC-24-4991.03.01462.0292
ZG-RC-24-4998.09.01721.0172
ZG-RC-24-49916.017.05321.0532
ZG-RC-24-50431.032.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-50435.036.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-50447.048.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-50451.054.0813.0244
ZG-RC-24-5161.02.01241.0124
ZG-RC-24-51628.029.01241.0124
ZG-RC-24-51633.034.01841.0184
ZG-RC-24-51637.040.02123.0636
ZG-RC-24-5927.010.05193.01 556
ZG-RC-24-5940.01.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-5945.06.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-59551.054.09213.02 764
ZG-RC-24-59557.058.03041.0304
ZG-RC-24-59563.064.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-59569.070.02 5601.02 560
ZG-RC-24-5980.010.025010.02 500
ZG-RC-25-41227.037.074510.07 452
ZG-RC-25-41250.051.08241.0824
ZG-RC-25-4490.01.08081.0808
ZG-RC-25-44911.015.01 3474.05 388
ZG-RC-25-44923.031.01478.01 172
ZG-RC-25-44938.039.0801.080
ZG-RC-25-44946.047.01041.0104
ZG-RC-25-4510.017.020717.03 514
ZG-RC-25-45118.019.0801.080
ZG-RC-25-5115.06.01161.0116
ZG-RC-25-5216.08.03442.0688
Underground T28
T28-24-48920.422.84382.41 051
T28-24-49921.622.81681.2202
T28-24-5082.44.81322.4317
T28-24-5093.66.0862.4206
T28-24-5210.014.415414.42 222
T28-24-5222.47.24984.82 390
T28-24-5254.86.0761.291
T28-24-5257.212.01 3974.86 706
T28-24-5260.01.21321.2158
T28-24-5262.43.61721.2206
T28-24-5267.29.61522.4365
T28-24-52613.214.41041.2125
T28-24-5273.620.424616.84 128
T28-24-5370.02.41622.4389
T28-24-5379.610.81241.2149
T28-24-5544.86.0801.296
Underground YAK
YAK-24-1370.06.0826.0490
YAK-24-13719.220.41201.2144
YAK-24-1382.46.01153.6414
YAK-24-13814.420.41116.0667
YAK-24-1431.221.638220.47 784
YAK-24-14413.225.252012.06 238
YAK-24-1467.28.43161.2379
YAK-24-14613.215.64702.41 128
YAK-24-14930.040.840010.84 325
Including30.032.41 0762.42 582
YAK-24-1509.610.8981.2117
YAK-24-15012.014.41 4742.43 538
YAK-24-1513.69.62856.01 709
YAK-24-15114.415.61361.2163
YAK-24-1523.69.61 5326.09 192
YAK-24-15215.616.81441.2173
YAK-24-1530.014.420314.42 928
YAK-24-15834.837.21982.4475
YAK-24-15845.646.8761.291
YAK-24-1614.86.01921.2230
YAK-24-1619.610.81761.2211
YAK-24-16119.221.61842.4442
YAK-24-183A18.019.22361.2283
YAK-24-184A0.08.41068.4888
YAK-24-184A25.226.4961.2115
YAK-24-184A48.050.45382.41 291
YAK-24-20014.420.43606.02 160
YAK-24-20036.037.21681.2202
YAK-24-2067.28.46761.2811
YAK-24-2069.610.81001.2120


