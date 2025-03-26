HydroGraph Announces April Investor Relations and Conference Schedule

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, today announced that it will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at the Lytham Partners 2025 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The fireside chat will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit25/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit25/hgraf/. A replay of the fireside chat will be available through the same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or the Company's investor relations team at mkreps@darrowir.com.

HydroGraph will present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 3rd at 11:00 am Eastern Time and will be available for 1x1 meetings April 3rd and April 8th. This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Please find the link to the event here: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/lp/4912407/hydrograph-clean-power-inc-otcqx-hgraf-cse-hg

The Company will also be exhibiting at Planet Microcap in Las Vegas from April 22nd to April 24th with CEO Kjirstin Breure presenting on Wednesday within track 3 at 8:30 am. Investors that would like to book 1x1 investor meetings and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub can register here: REGISTER. Additional information about The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available at the conference homepage HOME PAGE.

Investors can find a recent interview CEO Kjirstin Breure recorded with Jay Taylor of ‘J Taylor’s Gold Energy & Tech Stocks’ with guest Bob Moriarty of 321 Gold here:

https://taylorjay.substack.com/p/guests-kjirstin-breuer-of-hydrograph?utm_source=podcast-email%2Csubstack&publication_id=1311653&post_id=159608146&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_medium=email&utm_content=play_card&r=1czmv3&triedRedirect=true

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

CONTACTS

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

mkreps@darrowir.com

Kjirstin Breure, HydroGraph President and CEO

kjirstin.breure@hydrograph.com

408.267.2556

HydroGraph Media Contact

Raven Carpenter

hydrograph@fox.agency

646.665.1107