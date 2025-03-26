Asia-Pacific Genome Sequencing Research Report 2025: A $5.96 Billion Market by 2033 - Opportunities in Emergence of Portable Genome Sequencing Enabling Bedside Testing and Multiomics

Dublin, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Genome Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific genome sequencing market was valued at $1.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $5.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.44% between 2024 and 2033

Scientists can decipher an organism's entire genetic composition by determining its entire DNA sequence, a process known as genome sequencing. Finding genetic variations and comprehending their possible effects on health and illness require this procedure. Due to rising demand for prenatal and neonatal screening programs using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, growing adoption of genetic testing, and falling sequencing costs, the genome sequencing market in Asia-Pacific is growing quickly.





One of the main factors propelling market expansion is the growing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in cancer diagnostics, rare disease identification, and prenatal and neonatal screening. Technologies for long-read sequencing, which offer in-depth understanding of intricate genetic data, are also becoming more popular in the area.



To hasten the adoption of sequencing technologies, governments throughout Asia-Pacific are making significant investments in genomic research and healthcare infrastructure. These programs, along with partnerships among educational institutions and private companies, are enhancing accessibility and innovation.



As the region prioritizes advancements in healthcare and precision medicine, the APAC genome sequencing market is poised for sustained growth, transforming medical research and improving patient outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Genome Sequencing Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Key Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Genome Sequencing

1.1.2 Increasing Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions among Key Players

1.2 Regulatory Analysis

1.3 Value and Supply Chain Analysis



2 Genome Sequencing Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Decreasing Cost of Genome Sequencing Enabling High Usage of Genome Sequencing/Testing

2.2.2 Rising Prenatal and New-Born Screening Programs Facilitating the Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing

2.2.3 Expanding Applications of Long-Read Sequencing

2.2.4 Government Investments and Initiatives in Genome Sequencing Projects

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Data Management Challenges in Genome Sequencing

2.3.2 Genomic Data Disparity in Developing Countries

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Emergence of Portable Genome Sequencing Enabling Bedside Testing

2.4.2 Multiomics Shaping the Global Genome Sequencing Landscape



3 Genome Sequencing Market: Future Outlook

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.1.1 Patent Analysis (by Year)

3.1.2 Patent Analysis (by Country)

3.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2.1 Market Share

3.2.2 Brand Recognition

3.3 Sequencing Clinical Adoption

3.4 Future Outlook



4 Genome sequencing market (By Region)

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 By Product

4.3.5 By End User

4.3.6 China

4.3.6.1 By Product

4.3.7 Japan

4.3.7.1 By Product

4.3.8 India

4.3.8.1 By Product

4.3.9 Australia

4.3.9.1 By Product

4.3.10 South Korea

4.3.10.1 By Product

4.3.11 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.3.11.1 By Product



5 Genome sequencing market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Key Strategies and Development

5.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

5.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

5.1.3 New Offerings

5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.1.5 Funding Activities

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.2 Top Products and Services

5.2.1.3 Top Competitors

5.2.1.4 Key Personnel

5.2.1.5 Analyst View



6 Research Methodology

