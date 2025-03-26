TransUnion’s TruValidate™ Solutions for Government Assessed FedRAMP Ready

CHICAGO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today it completed a FedRAMP® Ready assessment for TruValidate™ solutions for government, which help public agencies interact with American public users to help protect against fraud.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.1 Achieving FedRAMP compliance is required by federal contracts employing the use of advanced cloud-based technologies, with a number of states at various levels of adoption as well.

“Bringing TruValidate’s suite of flexible anti-fraud capabilities to FedRAMP readiness is a critical step,” said Jeffrey Huth, senior vice president of TransUnion’s Public Sector business. “TransUnion is ready to help agencies mitigate the continuously evolving digital and non-digital identity risks, while providing the privacy and security expected by the American public.”

Some FedRAMP requirements include:

A robust information security audit that examines confidentiality, integrity and availability of cloud-based services in alignment with the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 revision 5.





Ongoing operations, such as continuous monitoring​, which assesses, tests and authorizes security processes throughout a system’s development lifecycle as security postures may change over time.



TransUnion is pursuing FedRAMP Certification with a rapid path forward using mature and tested tooling. Solutions have been assessed by a leading Third-Party Assessment Organization as qualifying for FedRAMP Ready status.

TruValidate Identity Verification for government introduces friction-right experiences for constituents applying for and accessing government programs, reducing the amount of time and effort required for legitimate constituents to prove their identity with high assurance. Conversely, this product helps to detect bad actors attempting to defraud government programs and steal benefits and tax refunds from legitimate constituents using its mature Identity Graph that continuously evaluates accuracy.

“TruValidate is a suite of highly configurable applications,” said Stuart Levy, vice president of Identity for TransUnion’s public sector business. “Underpinned by our unique blend of high assurance telephony, alternative and financial services-based identity data resources these offerings then layer additional capability to conform with NIST identity assurance levels enabling risk-based decisioning, a single application interface and governance that our public sector customers have come to rely upon.”

TransUnion’s mature data security and compliance infrastructure aligns closely with the needs of these Federal and State agencies, making TruValidate and other TransUnion solutions ideally suited for rapid deployment. Compliance with FedRAMP will further accelerate customer needs to avoid fraud, waste and abuse.

TruValidate Identity Verification for government is TransUnion’s first product to initiate the FedRAMP authorization process. TransUnion plans to bring more from TruValidate and other solution lines into the FedRAMP process in the near future.

