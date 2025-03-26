Nuvectis Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations for NXP900 at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting

Fort Lee, NJ, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced upcoming presentations for NXP900 at the upcoming 2025 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting (2025 AACR), taking place from April 25th to April 30th in Chicago, IL. Presentation details are below:

Abstract Title Poster Presentation Details First in human phase 1 trial of the SRC family kinase inhibitor NXP900 in patients with advanced solid tumors Session Title

First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2



Session Date / Time

April 29th, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Overcoming osimertinib resistance in NSCLC with NXP900, a phase 1, highly selective and potent first-in-class total YES1/SRC inhibitor Session Title

Targeted Therapies and Combinations 3



Session Date / Time

April 29th, 2:00 - 5:00 PM NXP900, a phase 1, first-in-class YES1/SRC inhibitor demonstrates potent single agent activity and synergy with ALK inhibitors in ALK resistant NSCLC models Session Title

Drug Resistance in Molecular Targeted Therapies 3



Session Date / Time

April 29th, 2:00 - 5:00 PM NXP900, a novel YES1/SRC kinase inhibitor currently in clinical development, blocks YAP1 signaling in NSCLC cell lines Session Title

Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 3



Session Date / Time

April 29th, 2:00 - 5:00 PM Endocrine therapy-resistant luminal A breast cancer cell lines are sensitive to the novelYES1/SRC tyrosine kinase inhibitor NXP900 Session Title

Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3



Session Date / Time

April 29th, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900's unique mechanism of action enables the inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected and intended use of proceeds from the offering. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, including estimates and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical studies for NXP900 and statements regarding NXP900's therapeutic potential and the expected timing for the completion of the Phase 1a dose-escalation study and start of the NXP900 Phase 1b program. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2024 Form 10-K and our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com



Media Relations Contact

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com





