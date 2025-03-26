Storr Group Adds Former Service Experts Field Leader and Operational Powerhouse, Greg Worley, to Lead SAS Service Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storr Group, an operationally-focused private equity firm specializing in high-growth service-based platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Worley as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SAS Service Partners. As President and COO, Greg will oversee operational strategy, identify growth opportunities, and ensure the seamless integration of partner companies. With more than 40-years experience in HVAC and home-services, Greg brings a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence to SAS Service Partners.

Prior to joining SAS Service Partners, Greg held a variety of leadership roles at Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning, including Vice President of US Market Expansion – where he was tasked with integrating over 20 newly-acquired companies simultaneously, Vice President of the East Division – where he was responsible for over half of the Field P&L at Service Experts, and Director of multiple regions before that. Over the course of his 20+-year tenure, Greg played a pivotal role in scaling operations, improving efficiency, developing leaders and driving market growth across the United States. Greg’s career began at Sears Home Services, where he spent nearly 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility, starting as a Technician, and culminating in his position as District Operations Manager for Georgia. His extensive experience spans operations management, regional leadership, and scaling businesses through growth and acquisition.

“Greg’s people-centered leadership and extensive track record of driving performance within highly acquisitive HVAC, plumbing and electrical strategies make him the ideal choice to lead SAS Service Partners,” said Fraser Ramseyer, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of Storr Group. “His experience in scaling service businesses and fostering a culture of excellence will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance SAS Service Partners’ market presence.”

“What drew me to SAS Service Partners was the strength of the team that Storr assembled, as well as their shared values, and proven track record of building visionary platforms. At this stage in my career, I want to be part of something purposeful – with people I respect – and I’ve found exactly that here. I’m energized by the growth ahead and proud to be part of this journey,” said Greg Worley, President and COO of SAS Service Partners.

Greg’s decades of expertise, dedication to operational excellence, and strategic vision make him an invaluable leader at SAS Service Partners. As the company continues to expand its platform and deliver exceptional service to its customers, SAS Service Partners is poised to accelerate growth, optimize service operations, and strengthen its market position as a leader in the industry.

About Storr Group

Storr Group is an operational private equity firm that builds and scales industry-leading platforms. With a rich background in business building, we combine world-class operators with high-velocity M&A, deep integration, and sophisticated technology – to drive sustainable growth and long-term value.

Storr Group has offices in Austin and New York City.

