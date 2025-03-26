National Healthcare Properties Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP”) announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding preferred stock. Specifically, NHP declared a dividend of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2025. In addition, NHP declared a dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2025.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and outpatient medical facilities, located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of NHP’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with realization of the anticipated benefits of NHP's internalization of its property management and advisory functions; and that NHP's ongoing or potential future transactions are subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause NHP's actual results to differ materially from those presented in its forward-looking statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section in NHP's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in NHP's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and NHP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

