Volatus Aerospace Granted National Approval for Nighttime Long-Distance Remote Drone Operations

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc., (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), a leader in innovative aerial solutions, announces that it has received approval from Transport Canada to conduct long-distance, remotely piloted beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations at night, across Canada in atypical airspace below 400 feet AGL over low density populations (less than 1,000 people sq/km). This approval enables Volatus to conduct critical nighttime operations including but not limited to 24/7 border surveillance, nighttime facility security, search and rescue, thermal detection for wildfires, and cargo delivery.

"The ability to remotely operate drones over long distances at night marks a transformative step forward in our ability to provide our customers with 24/7 drone operations and access to nighttime critical missions all across Canada," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "This is particularly important for border security efforts requiring continuous surveillance in areas that are difficult to monitor, especially at night. We are profoundly grateful for the support and guidance provided by Transport Canada. Their commitment to advancing our industry has been essential to enabling us to scale and grow our capabilities."

Flying at night presents less air and ground risk, enabling operations that may not be able to happen in the day. Many of the advanced sensors that Volatus operates can be flown day or night and, in some cases, are required to be flown in nighttime conditions. This SFOC enables us to operate drones remotely from our Operations Control Centre (OCC) for longer-range operations. For example, thermal operations for thermal wildfire detection happen at night when the variations in temperatures are greater, and it is easier to see where thermal anomalies that could cause a reignition. In search and rescue operations, emergency personnel often have to stop looking at night, losing precious time. Remotely operated drones equipped with infrared (IR) can keep the search going throughout the night, greatly improving the chances of a positive outcome.

Additionally, this approval will enable Volatus to provide delivery service to its current and future clients anytime of the day, which is especially important for hospitals needing to transport critical medical goods.

This approval is just the first step. Volatus is fully committed to securing multiple Canada-wide SFOCs, focusing on enabling key sectors for Volatus especially in pipeline right of way and utility transmission inspections. These efforts will support the diverse and growing scope of our operations and ensure that Volatus continues to lead the industry in offering cutting-edge aerial solutions.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

