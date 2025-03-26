SAIC Announces ReadyOne™ Foundational: Latest Digital Engineering Ecosystem for Accelerated Innovation and Mission Effectiveness

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) has announced the launch of ReadyOne™ Foundational – the company’s commercial-grade solution for a rapidly deployable, cloud-based digital engineering ecosystem that meets the Department of Defense (DoD) Instruction 5000.97 mandate and unique mission requirements of government customers. It is now available on the AWS Marketplace to accelerate deployment and help government avoid developing capabilities that are already commercially available.

ReadyOne™ Foundational's built-in digital thread accelerator unifies disparate data, tools and teams in real-time through a configurable, turnkey solution – enabling an out-of-the-box adoption of best practices in digital engineering. This offering grants customers access to a credentialed cloud-based environment that eliminates common DE barriers and is pre-loaded with data-models, software tools and connectors from the outset increasing mission effectiveness and saving costs over an entire lifecycle.

“As threats to national security continue advancing and evolving, digital engineering is no longer optional for our Department of Defense customers and their mission-critical programs,” said Chris Finlay, Vice President of Innovation at SAIC. “ReadyOne™ Foundational accelerates the transition from traditional, document-based engineering methods to model-based techniques with digitally connected data for a complete digital engineering system for transparent, secure collaboration.”

The platform’s built-in, tool-agnostic digital thread architecture, powered by Aras Innovator , eliminates vendor lock-in, making it a flexible and cost-effective offering when compared to traditional product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital thread solutions. Organizations can take full ownership of their tools and data by hosting ReadyOne™ Foundational in their own cloud environments, through cloud-to-cloud or on-premises delivery.

Learn more information about ReadyOne™ Foundational and how it can accelerate your organization’s digital engineering transformation here .

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com . For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom .