374Water to Participate in Gabelli Funds' 11th Annual Waste, Recycling & Environmental Services Symposium Taking Place April 3rd, 2025

DURHAM, N.C., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced that it will participate in the Gabelli Funds' 11th Annual Waste, Recycling & Environmental Services Symposium taking Place Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, at The Harvard Club, New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Management is scheduled for a Fireside Chat as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Gabelli Funds' 11th Annual Waste, Recycling & Environmental Services Symposium

Date: Thursday, April 3rd, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast Registration*: https://www.gabelli.com/conferences/waste

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above.

Management will also be available for in-person meetings in New York around the conference on Wednesday, April 2 and Friday, April 5. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at SCWO@mzgroup.us.

About Gabelli

Gabelli is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). Gabelli conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). Gabelli serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, Gabelli has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities. As we stated in the past, Gabelli continues to look for new acquisitions / lift-outs and will pay finder’s fees for successful opportunities.

Gabelli offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

For more information, visit www.gabelli.com.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

