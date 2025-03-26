Bitget Wallet Champion Program Enters Beta with 40% Trading Rebate

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has launched the beta phase of "Bitget Wallet Champion" program, the first ecosystem partner initiative among Web3 wallets to feature a 40% built-in rebate mechanism.

The Champion program aims to reward early supporters who help drive growth across the Bitget Wallet ecosystem. The participation of the beta phase is currently limited to invited KOLs, community leaders, and media channels. Selected partners who successfully join the program will not only enjoy a 40% rebate on their referees' trading fees, but also gain access to a range of exclusive perks including airdrops from key partner projects, custom merchandise, and official traffic support.

This initiative reflects a growing trend among Web3 platforms to deepen collaboration with creators, educators, and community builders through performance-based rewards. As a leading Web3 wallet with integrated crypto trading and payment tools, Bitget Wallet continues to expand its role in supporting ecosystem growth through incentive-driven programs. This initiative also marks a key step in Bitget Wallet's efforts to bridge online influence with real-world presence, working in tandem with the upcoming Bitget Wallet Connect meetup series, which aims to bring builders and users together through curated local gatherings across key regions.

The full version of the Bitget Wallet Champion program will be revealed in the coming weeks, with a broader rollout planned. "We believe Web3 growth should be community-powered and value-driven. Champion is a step toward building sustainable partnerships with those who share our vision," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.

Interested participants can now apply for the beta via Bitget Wallet's official X account .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact: media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9fb3ae2-30d5-47b1-bce7-94f8725ae8d7